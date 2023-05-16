164 'positive indigenisation list' items indigenised: Defence ministry



These 164 items, which the MoD estimates carry an import substitution value of Rs 814 crore, were scheduled to be indigenised by December 2022. In a boost to “aatmanirbharta” (self-reliance) in defence, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) announced on Tuesday that it had met its target of indigenising 164 items on its Positive Indigenisation List (PIL).



“The indigenisation of these items has been achieved by defence public sector undertakings (DPSUs) either through industry partners, including MSMEs (medium, small or micro enterprises) or in-house,” stated the PIB. “(These items) have met the target within the timelines and have been notified by the Department of Defence Production (DDP), MoD,” stated a Press Information Bureau (PIB) release on Tuesday.



The DDP has notified four separate PILs consisting of a total of 4,666 line replacement units (LRUs), sub-systems, assemblies, spares and components of defence systems. The DPSUs-wise list of these indigenised items is available on the MoD’s Srijan Portal ( https://srijandefence.gov.in/NotificationDt12052023.pdf ).

The MoD had earlier notified the successful indigenisation of 2,572 defence items, with an import substitution value of Rs 1,756 crore. Now, with the notification of 164 additional items on Tuesday, the total number of indigenised items till December 2022 stands at 2,736, with an import substitution value of Rs 2,570 crore. These indigenised items will henceforth be procured from Indian industry only. The first PIL contains 2,851 items; the second contains 107; the third PIL contains 780 and the fourth PIL, which was notified on Sunday promulgated a list of 928 strategically-important spares and components that would face curbs on their import.

On Sunday, the MoD had promulgated a list of 928 strategically-important spares and components that would face curbs on their import. This so-called “4thPositive Indigenisation List (PIL)” included Rs 715 crore worth of high-end materials and spares the import of which would be permitted only until a specified date. After that date would have to be procured from Indian industry.