Sensex (0.39%)
69789.72 + 268.03
Nifty (0.28%)
20959.85 + 58.70
Nifty Midcap (0.54%)
44735.15 + 240.15
Nifty Smallcap (0.11%)
6779.30 + 7.20
Nifty Bank (0.21%)
46941.45 + 100.05
Heatmap

As phone makers become 'exports first', they seek a competitive tax regime

The phone industry told govt that 99% of mobile phones sold in India are produced locally. For companies to grow, they need exports

Smartphones, Mobile phones

Photo: Bloomberg (Representative Image)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2023 | 10:09 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Mobile phone makers are seeking a tax and tariff regime designed keeping in mind the taxes in countries like China and Vietnam as Indian companies aspire to increase their mobile phone exports, The Economic Times (ET) has reported. Top industry officials have told the government that the local market for mobile phones has saturated while there is a rapid rise in exports. As things stand, exports now make up 25 per cent of total local mobile phone production, the newspaper said.

The mobile phone manufacturers exported $11.1 billion worth of mobile phones in the financial year 2022-23, and the industry wants to achieve the target of exporting $ 50 billion worth of mobile years in the upcoming years.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

A senior official at one of the top mobile phone companies told The Economic Times, "We have held meetings with senior officials at the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY), Finance Ministry, and NITI Aayog across the last two weeks and discussed the need to shift focus and resultant policies to build India's export competitiveness."

Exports crucial for mobile phone makers

Besides this, the industry has also highlighted that 99 per cent of all mobile phones sold in India are made in the country. While this is a welcome change, it also implies that since mobile companies have covered almost all of the domestic market, they need to expand their exports to utilise additional production capacity, investments, and employees.

Mobile phone exports from India

At the end of FY23, Indian mobile phone manufacturers exported about Rs 90,000 crore or 25 per cent of total mobile phones produced in India. This had a mammoth share of iPhones, which contributed nearly 50 per cent of all exports, the report added.

In FY24, the first seven months registered a slowdown in domestic demand for low-cost and mid-range mobile phones. The high-end market registered a healthy demand nonetheless, the ET report said. Exports of mobile phones from April to October 2023 have exceeded Rs 65,000 crore. Nearly 75 per cent of these exports were Apple's iPhones.

Also Read

Vivo Y200 smartphone with 64MP OIS camera launched in India: Price, specs

Vivo V29 Pro review: Design-oriented smartphone with novel camera features

OPPO Reno10 Pro Plus, Reno 10 Pro 5G smartphones go on sale: Details here

OPPO Enco Air3 Pro review: Premium features and expansive sound on budget

Vivo V29, V29 Pro smartphones with curved displays launched: Price, specs

Consumer durables see single-digit growth as penetration remains low

Loss of patents: Indian pharma companies gain, shows PharmaTrac data

Naive to believe new technology will cause no job loss: Meity secretary

Realty boost: IT SEZ developers get flexibility to use vacant space

India on course to become 5th-largest market for travel and tourism

Topics : Vivo Apple iPhone smartphone industry Xiaomi India Oppo smartphone Oppo India Apple iPhone sales BS Web Reports Trade exports

First Published: Dec 08 2023 | 10:09 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRBI MPC Meet LiveAnimal Movie Box Office Collection Day 5Delhi AQI TodayBihar Board Exam Dates 2024India vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon