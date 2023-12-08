Loss of patents: Indian pharma companies gain, shows PharmaTrac data

Loss of patents of some key drugs in multinational pharma has enabled Indian pharma companies to have higher growth rates in chronic and sub-chronic therapy segments, according to data from market research firm PharmaTrac. Several cardiac and diabetes drugs went off patent in recent years such as Vildagliptin or Sacubitril-Valsartan. Several Indian companies launched generic versions of these drugs soon after that. However, smaller corporates are losing out.





Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel While MNCs posted a 5 per cent five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in the chronic segment, Indian pharma companies have recorded a 9 per cent 5-year CAGR. However, the top therapies for Indian and MNCs remain the same – anti-infectives, gastroenterology, and pain are among the top acute therapies; while cardiac, diabetes, and neurology are the top chronic therapies. Among sub-chronic therapies, nutritionals, gastro, and gynaecology are the top segments. The data also showed that smaller corporates are losing out over a period of time – the number of corporates have come down in recent years. Moreover, 45 per cent of the MNCs have a turnover of Rs 10 crore, while the same is around 20 per cent for Indian companies.