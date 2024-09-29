Business Standard
ASUS bets on aggressive retail expansion to become India's top PC brand

ASUS has already tripled its market share in India from 6.3 per cent in 2017 to 17.8 per cent in 2023

ASUS aims to become India's top PC (personal computer) brand having 25-30 per cent market share.

New Delhi
Last Updated : Sep 29 2024 | 2:50 PM IST

Taiwanese tech giant ASUS aims to become India's top PC (personal computer) brand having 25-30 per cent market share in two years, with aggressive retail expansion as one of its key strategies.

ASUS has already tripled its market share in India from 6.3 per cent in 2017 to 17.8 per cent in 2023, making it the number two consumer notebook brand in the country, said Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer & Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India.

"It took us six years to triple the market share. Our target is to become the number one brand in the coming two years. And to reach number one, our market share should reach between 25-30 per cent.

 

"We will continue to aggressively expand our retail touch points to ensure that consumers from tier-3 and tier-4 cities can experience ASUS technology without having to travel to metro cities," he said in an interview to PTI.

Being one of the largest gaming and consumer PC companies, ASUS understands the need to sustain momentum, he added.

Su said ASUS currently has a presence in over 400 districts and plans to expand pan-India soon.

"We are currently present in over 400 districts and in the next two years, we want to touch 600 out of 750 districts in India with our stores. Our touch point in the districts is a mix of ASUS-exclusive stores and via our channel partners.

"In the next four years, we are aspiring to have at least one exclusive store in all 600 districts and after covering districts we will also target talukas to ensure that every Indian has the opportunity to experience ASUS products," he affirmed.

Additionally, ASUS has launched 6 select stores for refurbished PCs.

Su said that these strategies will ensure that ASUS retains a leading position and attains a significant market share in the consumer and gaming PC market in India.

He further said the company is actively working towards reducing the time gap of product launches between Indian and global markets, reaffirming the country as a priority market.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 29 2024 | 2:50 PM IST

