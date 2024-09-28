Business Standard
Goyal urges to use made in India goods to cut imports, boost manufacturing

Last month, the Union Cabinet approved setting up of 12 industrial smart cities including in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, with an overall investment of Rs 28,602 crore

Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Sep 28 2024

Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Saturday called for increased usage of made-in-India goods in order to promote domestic manufacturing and cut the country's imports.

Speaking at the UP International Trade Show at Greater Noida, Goyal also said that out of the 20 approved industrial townships, one is coming up at Greater Noida and in that, the first phase is already sold out.

For next phase, talks are on with the state.

"Manufacturing and selling of made-in-India products within the country and abroad will reduce imports, boost MSMEs, help 'One District One Product' scheme to grow," he said.

 

Last month, the Union Cabinet approved setting up of 12 industrial smart cities including in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, with an overall investment of Rs 28,602 crore.

Goyal also said that India's intellectual property rights (IPR) regime has improved so much so that in 2014, only 6,000 patents were granted in 2014 but last year, the number has jumped to one lakh patents.

Noting that India's identity in the world is now as a provider of quality goods and services, he said: "We should buy products from each other to try to reduce goods made in other countries and instead use products made in India as that would support MSMEs and promote One District One Product scheme.


Sep 28 2024

