BEE may revise CAFE-3 norms using E25 fuel as base for calculations

The main equation determines the final carbon dioxide emission limit for each automaker. CAFE-3 is scheduled to come into force from April 2027 for a period of five years.

Israel and the US conducted military strikes against Iran on February 28, triggering a conflict that has disrupted oil supplies from the Gulf region and sharply pushed up global crude oil prices. Various departments of the Indian government have since been discussing with automakers a faster transition from mandatory E20 blend to E25 fuel.

Ethanol is produced locally in India using sugarcane and grain, and a higher ethanol blend in petrol can help reduce the country’s rising crude oil import bill.

E20 fuel, which contains 20 per cent ethanol blended with petrol, is currently mandatory across fuel pumps in India.

Draft CAFE-3 norms have been under discussion for the past few years. Several automobile industry executives have been urging the government to quickly notify the final norms so companies can begin product planning and investment decisions accordingly.

“The BEE is likely to revise the draft once again keeping E25 as the base fuel. Cars, for the next five years, would most likely run on E25, so there is no point preparing a CAFE-3 equation based on tests conducted using E20 fuel,” a source aware of the matter said.

Another source said the revised draft could soon be shared with other government departments for consultation.

The BEE has so far issued or circulated at least four iterations of the proposed CAFE-3 norms. The first draft was released publicly in June 2024 and laid out the initial framework for the third phase of CAFE norms.

A second revised draft was released publicly in September 2025 after consultations with automakers and other stakeholders. This version included changes related to flex-fuel vehicles, small-car treatment, manufacturer pooling, and revised compliance calculations.

After that, BEE circulated at least two more revised versions privately with automakers and industry bodies instead of releasing them publicly. One such revised proposal was discussed with the industry in February 2026. Another revised consultation draft was shared with automakers in April 2026.

India’s CAFE norms decide the emission limit for each automaker based on a mathematical formula. This formula links a vehicle’s weight with the amount of carbon dioxide it is allowed to emit. The BEE prepares this formula using vehicle sales data, weight profiles, technology assumptions, and laboratory emission-testing results.

The fuel used during these tests is important because fuel properties directly influence measured carbon dioxide emissions. Ethanol-blended petrol such as E20 or E25 has different carbon content and combustion characteristics compared with conventional pure petrol.