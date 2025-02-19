Wednesday, February 19, 2025 | 07:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bengaluru led city-wise box office revenue and footfalls in 2024: Report

Bengaluru led city-wise box office revenue and footfalls in 2024: Report

Mumbai remained the top city across most top-performing movies, irrespective of language, the report added

Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
Feb 19 2025 | 7:55 PM IST

Bengaluru and Hyderabad emerged as the top contributors to GBOC, while Mumbai and Chennai continued to have disproportionately high percentages of moviegoers, according to a report released by GroupM India titled Profiling Cinemagoers, based on primary research conducted among cinemagoers in India’s top five metro cities.
 
However, Mumbai remained the top city across most top-performing movies, irrespective of language, the report added.
 
Tamil Nadu, with Rs 1,620 crore, and Maharashtra, with about Rs 1,543.7 crore, emerged as the top two performing states in terms of GBOC last year. This was followed by Karnataka at Rs 1,526.3 crore in GBOC.
   
This aligns with 2024 being majorly dominated by South Indian-language films, with higher contributions made by Telugu- and Kannada-language movies.
 
On the other hand, Kerala saw a 20 per cent increase in box office collections with the success of the thriller film Manjumel Boyz, the action-comedy film Avesham, and the romantic-comedy movie Premalu.
 
Pushpa 2: The Rule was the biggest blockbuster in 2024, with Rs 750 crore in box office collections and 34.3 million in footfall in its first week.
 
Overall, as a country with 10,271 screens, India recorded a total footfall of 857 million. December 2024 had the highest total viewing hours at 2.14 billion hours spent in theatres, the report stated.

Topics : Bengaluru Hyderabad Box office Indian film industry

First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 7:55 PM IST

