BFSI, e-com, staffing sectors most vulnerable to employment fraud: Study

The study categorised cases into green, amber, and red classification, where green denoted a smooth hiring path with all candidate details matching verified documents

jobs, resume, employment

Ashutosh Mishra New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2024 | 7:47 PM IST

Banking, financial services, insurance, ecommerce, and staffing sectors were most susceptible to employment frauds with 8 per cent of the employees failing background verification checks  according to a report by identity security platform IDfy.

The report titled ‘Background Verification Insights by IDfy’ analysed 2.5 million background verifications from the past year across multiple industries, and in areas like criminal, qualification, address, and experience verifications. 

The study categorised cases into green, amber, and red, where green denoted a smooth hiring path with all candidate details matching verified documents. Amber signalled incomplete information in submitted documents, and red indicated a ‘do not hire’ status due to discrepancies between submitted details and verified documents.

Fields 
% of “do not hire” cases
Staffing and Recruitment
14.62%
BFSI
9.5%
Consumer Products 
7.78%
Telecom
5.73%
Healthcare
4.55%
IT/ ITES
3.37%
Consulting
3.02%

  • % of cases getting “do not hire”/ red status in address verification:-


Fields 
% of “do not hire” cases
Staffing and Recruitment
15.48%
Ecommerce and Logistics
15.25%
BFSI
10.7%



Topics : Employment frauds BFSI E-commerce firms

First Published: Mar 25 2024 | 7:30 PM IST

