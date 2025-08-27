Muted response from large lenders hinders ULI scale up, say bankers

Lack of digitized land records and slower adoption by large lenders are creating hurdles in scaling up of Unified Lending Interface (ULI), senior bank officials said.

“ULI is picking up. However, even though smaller banks might be on-board with the ULI, large banks have their own lending rails and have multiple APIs. They are not as much interested in lending through the ULI platform. The interface definitely helps the smaller banks to lend through the platforms,” said a senior-level executive of a private sector bank.

In August 2024, ULI was launched by the then RBI governor Shaktikanta Das aimed at