Wednesday, August 27, 2025 | 09:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Muted response from large lenders hinders ULI scale up, say bankers

Muted response from large lenders hinders ULI scale up, say bankers

Bankers say Unified Lending Interface growth remains muted as large lenders stick to legacy rails and land record digitisation lags

Last fortnight, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das put the spotlight back on a drably termed year-old pilot project: Public tech platform for frictionless credit (PTPFC). “From now on, we propose to call it the Unified Lending Inter
premium

In August 2024, ULI was launched by the then RBI governor Shaktikanta Das aimed at transforming the lending landscape in the country. | Imaging: Ajay Mohanty

Aathira VarierAnupreksha Jain Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2025 | 9:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Lack of digitized land records and slower adoption by large lenders are creating hurdles in scaling up of Unified Lending Interface (ULI), senior bank officials said.
 
“ULI is picking up. However, even though smaller banks might be on-board with the ULI, large banks have their own lending rails and have multiple APIs. They are not as much interested in lending through the ULI platform. The interface definitely helps the smaller banks to lend through the platforms,” said a senior-level executive of a private sector bank.
 
In August 2024, ULI was launched by the then RBI governor Shaktikanta Das aimed at
Topics : Reserve Bank of India Industry News land rates
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon