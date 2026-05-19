BII, CIP launch $300 million platform to support India's energy transition

The platform will support the country’s clean energy transition as it is designed to address the funding gap required to build and scale renewable projects in India and crowd in additional private capital. BII and CIP have each committed investments of up to $150 million.

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This is the first investment made through British Climate Partners (BCP), a £1.1 billion climate finance initiative launched by BII last month as part of its new five-year strategy. “BCP is about mobilising institutional capital at scale to accelerate the energy transition in developing Asian economies, including India, where the need and opportunity are greatest,” said Rohit Anand, MD and Head of Asia Infrastructure, BII.

BCP is designed to mobilise large-scale institutional capital into climate solutions across fast-growing and coal-dependent economies in Asia, including India, as well as the Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam, and other South-East Asian countries.