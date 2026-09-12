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Brics countries step up cooperation on skills, gig work and worker mobility

Brics countries step up cooperation on skills, gig and platform workers, labour mobility, social protection, vocational training and workforce preparedness

From left, Brazil's Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister

World leaders pose for a group photograph during the ongoing 18th BRICS Summit, at the Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI Photos)

Auhona Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2026 | 6:38 PM IST

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Brics countries have welcomed the adoption of a new network focused on capacity building, employability and new skills and technologies, while stepping up cooperation on social protection for gig and platform workers and cross-border labour mobility.
 
The commitments were outlined in the New Delhi Declaration adopted at the Brics Summit. It welcomed the adoption of Brics CONNECT (Cooperation Network for Capacity Building, Employability, and New Skills and Technologies).
 
The declaration said the grouping would strengthen labour cooperation to promote high-quality, full and productive employment, invest in human capital and advance sustainable, inclusive and human-centred labour markets. It also recognised the role of digital technologies in expanding social-protection outreach and worker welfare.
  
On gig and platform work, Brics countries recognised the need for innovative and nationally tailored approaches to increase social-protection coverage for gig and platform workers.
 
“We recognise the transformative role of digital technologies in expanding the outreach of social protection and enhancing inclusiveness and accessibility for workers' welfare, and acknowledge the importance of exploring innovative, nationally tailored policy approaches to increase social protection coverage to workers in the gig and platform economy,” the declaration said.

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The declaration also noted an initiative to establish an International Digital Platform for Remote Employment for the Brics Countries.
 
“We recognise the importance of protecting the rights of workers moving across borders, ensuring portability of benefits, and avoiding double coverage of social security contributions. We reaffirm our collective commitment to building resilient labour markets that are formal, inclusive, responsive, digitally empowered, and future-ready ensuring that no worker is left behind,” the declaration noted.
 
On vocational education and training, the grouping recognised the Brics TVET Cooperation Alliance as a multilateral platform for project cooperation, information exchange, resource sharing and joint development of technical and vocational education and training.
 
Brics countries also reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening skill development systems, digital literacy and workforce preparedness. The declaration called for training programmes to be aligned with evolving market demands and sustainable-development priorities through stronger linkages between TVET institutions and industry.
 
The grouping further supported cooperation on mutual recognition of qualifications, academic and professional mobility, digital literacy and the safe, ethical and human-centred use of emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence. It said stronger TVET-industry partnerships could foster innovation and expand job opportunities.
 
Separately, the declaration called for greater cooperation in digital skilling, research and capacity building, including through proposed capacity-building centres for Brics member states.
 
Brics countries have also agreed to strengthen cooperation in forecasting skills needs by analysing labour market trends in digital, green, care and other priority sectors.
 
The declaration also highlighted women’s access to skill development and entrepreneurship and welcomed the Brics Women’s Digital Capacity Building Guidelines. It called for cooperation among Brics youth in education, training and skills, entrepreneurship, science and technology, and other areas.

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First Published: Sep 12 2026 | 6:38 PM IST