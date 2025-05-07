Wednesday, May 07, 2025 | 09:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
C-DOT, CSIR-NPL partner to boost quantum, classical communication tech

C-DOT and CSIR-NPL sign MoU to boost indigenous R&D in quantum and classical communication, aiming to enhance India's self-reliance in next-gen secure telecom technologies

Manikant Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 9:43 PM IST

The Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with CSIR–National Physical Laboratory (CSIR-NPL) to foster collaborative research and innovation in quantum and classical communication technologies.
 
The partnership is aimed at enhancing the country's self-reliance in communication technologies, particularly in the areas of quantum and classical communications. It will focus on advancing scientific measurement, standardisation, and the development of next-generation communication solutions that are globally competitive and future-ready.
 
Under the agreement, both organisations will undertake joint R&D initiatives, have shared access to research facilities and technical expertise, and will work on research, development, standardisation, and the delivery of secure, scalable communication technologies. The MoU also includes academic exchanges, workshops, and a focus on intellectual property management to ensure equitable outcomes.
   
C-DOT brings to the table its expertise in network protocols, IoT, and quantum communications, while CSIR-NPL will contribute towards scientific measurement and standardisation.
 
The partnership will also boost academic exchange through lectures, seminars, and joint teaching assignments. Both organisations will also pursue additional funding for shared research objectives.
 
The agreement was signed by Dr Rajkumar Upadhyay, chief executive officer of C-DOT and Prof. Venugopal Achanta, director of CSIR-NPL, at a ceremony held recently, in the presence of key officials from both organisations.
 
Dr Upadhyay emphasised the importance of quantum communications for the future of digital infrastructure.  “Quantum communication represents the next frontier in safeguarding data and ensuring the integrity of critical information infrastructure. This partnership with CSIR-NPL is not just a strategic alignment of capabilities, but a commitment to national priorities of self-reliance and technological sovereignty," he said.  "Through this collaboration, we aim to harness the complementary strengths of both institutions to accelerate the development of indigenous solutions that are globally competitive and future-ready.”
 

First Published: May 07 2025 | 9:43 PM IST

