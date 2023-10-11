Cabinet approves royalty rates for mining of Lithium, Niobium REE

The Union Cabinet has sanctioned royalty rates for three pivotal and strategic minerals: Lithium , Niobium, and Rare Earth Elements (REEs). This move comes shortly after the announcement on October 5 by Additional Mines Secretary Sanjay Lohiya, who indicated the government's intention to commence the auctioning of critical mineral mines in the ensuing weeks.

The Cabinet's specified royalty rates are set at 3 per cent of the London Metal Exchange price for Lithium, 3 per cent of the Average Sale Price (ASP) for Niobium from both primary and secondary sources, and 1 per cent of the ASP for REEs, determined by Rare Earth Oxide content.

Traditionally, for minerals without a designated rate, the royalty has been fixed at 12 per cent of the ASP, as per the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act. However, recognising that this fixed rate surpassed those of other strategic minerals and exceeded international benchmarks, the government has opted for a revised approach.

To ensure consistency, the Ministry of Mines has devised a formula for calculating the ASP of these minerals, which will aid in setting bidding parameters.

The Union Cabinet's endorsement paves the way for the Central Government's inaugural auction of Lithium, Niobium, and REEs reserves in India.

Furthermore, the government is gearing up to kick off the primary auction rounds for other critical and strategic minerals, including Nickel, Platinum Group of Elements, Potash, Glauconite, Phosphorite, Graphite, Molybdenum, among others, as detailed in the Cabinet's statement.

Aligning with India's objective of achieving net-zero emissions by 2070, the focus on these minerals is strategic. Lithium serves as a primary component in battery production, Niobium is integral to the manufacturing of superalloys and superconductors, while REEs are essential for electronics and sustainable energy technologies.

Highlighting the strategic importance of these elements in the contemporary geopolitical landscape, the Cabinet's statement emphasised that promoting domestic mining would curtail imports and foster the establishment of related industries and infrastructure projects. This initiative is also projected to bolster employment opportunities in the mining sector.

The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Act, 2023, ratified by the Parliament and effective since August 17, 2023, declassified six minerals, including Lithium and Niobium, from the atomic minerals category. This reclassification allows private sector entities to acquire concessions for these minerals via auctions.

Also Read New regulations to boost mineral mining and revenue sharing in India Lithium to niobium, export ban on 4 critical new energy metals on the table Opposition's no-confidence motion defeated in Lok Sabha by voice vote Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand cabinet today Illegal mining at Aravalli: 582 complaints but one conviction in 6 years Cabinet approves digital tech MoUs with France, two other countries 90% firms experienced cyberattacks; 83% opted to pay attackers: Report Real estate demand strong despite rising interest rates: REA India CEO Delay in roll-out of e-commerce policy damaging domestic retail trade: CAIT Hotels to steel: India Inc unlocks subsidiaries' value with mergers, splits

Additionally, the amendment stipulates that the Central Government will oversee the auctioning of mining leases and composite licenses for 24 critical and strategic minerals, including Lithium, Niobium, and REEs, as long as they do not contain Uranium or Thorium.