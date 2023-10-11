close
Sensex (0.67%)
66520.00 + 440.64
Nifty (0.66%)
19820.35 + 130.50
Nifty Smallcap (0.86%)
5930.15 + 50.70
Nifty Midcap (0.55%)
40508.35 + 222.85
Nifty Bank (0.24%)
44466.00 + 105.85
Heatmap

Delay in roll-out of e-commerce policy damaging domestic retail trade: CAIT

In a statement on Wednesday, the traders' body expressed "utter dismay over inordinate delay in rolling out of e-commerce policy and rules under Consumer Protection Act"

CAIT, traders

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) sent a written communication in this regard to Minister for Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution and Textiles, Piyush Goyal on Tuesday | Representative image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2023 | 2:57 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Traders' body CAIT on Wednesday flagged the "inordinate delay" in the roll-out of a national e-commerce policy and consumer protection rules, saying the delay in their implementation has provided an opportunity to certain foreign e-commerce players to damage domestic retail trade.
The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) sent a written communication in this regard to Minister for Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution and Textiles, Piyush Goyal on Tuesday.
In a statement on Wednesday, the traders' body expressed "utter dismay over inordinate delay in rolling out of e-commerce policy and rules under Consumer Protection Act" and equated it to a "slow poison situation" for the country's business community.
In the letter to Goyal, CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said the delay in the implementation "has caused irreparable loss to the small and medium retail traders and has resulted in deep loss of turnover in their business and thousands of retail traders have been forced to close down their businesses in addition to wreaking havoc in the lives of all those who are directly and indirectly dependent on India's retail and e-commerce industry".
He claimed that the traders are unwilling to get on-board e-commerce platforms as they remain uncompetitive with the lack of level-playing field and certain foreign e-commerce players openly flouting norms.
The proposed national e-commerce policy being formulated by the commerce and industry ministry is in the final stages and no new draft policy will be issued now for seeking views of stakeholders, a senior government official said in August.
Earlier the ministry had issued two draft national e-commerce policies. The 2019 draft proposed to address six broad areas of the e-commerce ecosystem -- data, infrastructure development, e-commerce marketplaces, regulatory issues, stimulating domestic digital economy and export promotion through e-commerce.
The draft had talked about a framework for restrictions on cross-border data flow; collection or processing of sensitive data locally and storing it abroad; measures to contain sale of counterfeit products, prohibited items and pirated content; and review of the current practice of not imposing customs duties on electronic transmissions in the light of the changing digital economy.

Also Read

Traders' body CAIT makes a case for lowering GST rate on beverages from 28%

Data protection bill could cap penalty for data breach at Rs 250 crore

Usage and ground rules: New Digital Personal Data Protection framework

Data Protection Board: Chance to bring regulatory agility or a miss hit?

Piyush Goyal meet e-commerce firms, CAIT to discuss online retail issues

Hotels to steel: India Inc unlocks subsidiaries' value with mergers, splits

Reliance Retail to open luxury stores under 'Swadesh' brand globally

Amazon confirms plans to offer 'affordable broadband' through satcom

Wipro to roll out merit salary increases, effective by December 1

Blackstone in discussion with Disney to acquire India streaming, TV assets

The e-commerce policy aims to prepare strategies for providing a conducive environment for inclusive and harmonious growth of the e-commerce sector through a streamlined regulatory framework for ease of doing business, adoption of modern technologies, integration of supply chains and enhancing exports through this medium.
The government is also in the process of framing consumer protection rules for the sector.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Piyush Goyal CAIT draft e-commerce policy Consumer protection act

First Published: Oct 11 2023 | 2:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDirect Tax CollectionsLatest News LiveTata Capital Healthcare Fund IITriumph Scrambler 400 XGold-Silver PriceMukesh AmbaniDelhi Police Traffic Advisory | World Cup 2023IND vs AFG LIVE SCORE

Elections 2023

CM KCR to address 41 public rallies from Oct 15 in poll-bound TelanganaRajasthan polls: BJP in 'damage control' mode after reports of unrest

Sports News

IND vs AFG LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 updatesWorld Cup 2023: We've got good balance, combination squad, says Jos Buttler

India News

Delhi's AQI 'moderate', minimum temperature drops to 19.4 degrees CelsiusUP govt approves proposal to increase retirement age of doctors to 65 years

Economy News

Will exceed Budget target for direct tax: CBDT chairman Nitin GuptaIMF raises India FY24 GDP growth forecast by 20 basis points to 6.3%
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon