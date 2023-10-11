close
Sensex (0.60%)
66473.05 + 393.69
Nifty (0.62%)
19811.35 + 121.50
Nifty Smallcap (0.93%)
5934.20 + 54.75
Nifty Midcap (0.50%)
40486.25 + 200.75
Nifty Bank (0.35%)
44516.90 + 156.75
Heatmap

Real estate demand strong despite rising interest rates: REA India CEO

"We have witnessed quarter-on-quarter growth over the last several quarters despite rising rates," said Dhruv Agarwala, CEO at REA India, part of the Australia-listed REA Group

real estate, construction, rate hike, interest rate hike

illustration: Binay Sinha

Reuters MUMBAI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2023 | 3:43 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Demand in India's rate-sensitive real estate sector is robust as pent-up demand after the pandemic and rising consumer confidence have helped home buyers shrug off concerns of rising interest rates, the head of India's largest property technology company said on Wednesday.
The Reserve Bank of India has raised rates by 250 basis points since May 2022 in a bid to cool surging prices. It kept monetary policy unchanged on Oct. 6 for a fourth consecutive meeting and signaled interest rates would remain high until inflation was closer to 4%.
"We have witnessed quarter-on-quarter growth over the last several quarters despite rising rates," said Dhruv Agarwala, CEO at REA India, part of the Australia-listed REA Group.
"Post Covid, people's perception towards home ownership has changed," Agarwala told the Reuters Trading India forum. "With hybrid work here to stay, people want larger homes."
In 2020, Australia's REA Group acquired a controlling stake in Elara Technologies, renaming it REA India. The company owns multiple online real estate marketplaces, including market leader Housing.com and online real estate advisory services platform PropTiger.com.
Demand for property in larger towns and cities was robust, Agarwala said, adding that smaller cities were also showing "great promise" due to spillover effects of higher rents and sales values in big cities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

REA India's revenue up 46% to Rs 430 cr amid sharp rise in housing demand

Need to upgrade brokers' skills for better real estate services: FICCI-JLL

Residential real estate sales to grow by 8-10% in FY22-23: CRISIL study

Govt considering registration of flats even if developers go bankrupt

IT companies enforce cost control measures amid rising employee expenses

Delay in roll-out of e-commerce policy damaging domestic retail trade: CAIT

Hotels to steel: India Inc unlocks subsidiaries' value with mergers, splits

Reliance Retail to open luxury stores under 'Swadesh' brand globally

Amazon confirms plans to offer 'affordable broadband' through satcom

Wipro to roll out merit salary increases, effective by December 1

Topics : Real Estate Interest rate hike Interest rate futures interest rate

First Published: Oct 11 2023 | 3:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDirect Tax CollectionsLatest News LiveNavratri IRCTC Tour PackageTriumph Scrambler 400 XGold-Silver PriceMukesh AmbaniDelhi Police Traffic Advisory | World Cup 2023IND vs AFG LIVE SCORE

Elections 2023

CM KCR to address 41 public rallies from Oct 15 in poll-bound TelanganaRajasthan polls: BJP in 'damage control' mode after reports of unrest

Sports News

IND vs AFG LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 updatesWorld Cup 2023: We've got good balance, combination squad, says Jos Buttler

India News

Delhi's AQI 'moderate', minimum temperature drops to 19.4 degrees CelsiusUP govt approves proposal to increase retirement age of doctors to 65 years

Economy News

Will exceed Budget target for direct tax: CBDT chairman Nitin GuptaIMF raises India FY24 GDP growth forecast by 20 basis points to 6.3%
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon