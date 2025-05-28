Wednesday, May 28, 2025 | 07:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Cabinet okays ₹7,052 cr infra projects in Andhra, MP and Maharashtra

Cabinet okays ₹7,052 cr infra projects in Andhra, MP and Maharashtra

Centre clears highway and rail projects including Badvel-Nellore corridor and multitracking lines in MP and Maharashtra aimed at boosting logistics and connectivity

Budget: Railway capex stays flat; revenue receipts set to cross Rs 3 trn

The two projects, covering four districts across Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, will add approximately 176 km to the existing Indian Railways network. | Illustration: Binay Sinha

Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 7:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved multiple infrastructure projects across national highways and railways, with a total cost of around Rs 7,052 crore.
 
These include the construction of a four-lane Badvel–Nellore corridor with a length of 108.134 km at a cost of Rs 3,653.10 crore in Andhra Pradesh, and railway multitracking projects in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra costing Rs 3,399 crore.
 
“The approved Badvel–Nellore corridor will provide connectivity to important nodes in the three industrial corridors of Andhra Pradesh, i.e., Kopparthy Node on the Visakhapatnam–Chennai Industrial Corridor (VCIC), Orvakal Node on the Hyderabad–Bengaluru Industrial Corridor (HBIC), and Krishnapatnam Node on the Chennai–Bengaluru Industrial Corridor (CBIC). This will have a positive impact on the Logistic Performance Index (LPI) of the country,” a Cabinet statement said.
   
The proposed corridor will reduce the travel distance to Krishnapatnam Port by 33.9 km—from 142 km to 108.13 km—compared to the existing Badvel–Nellore road. This will reduce travel time by an hour and lead to significant savings in fuel consumption, thereby lowering the carbon footprint and vehicle operating cost (VOC).
 
The project will be built under the public–private partnership (PPP) mode. 

Also Read

semiconductors chipmakers

Cabinet clears ₹3,706 cr HCL-Foxconn chip assembly unit at Jewar

coal mines

Cabinet clears revamped SHAKTI policy for coal allocation to power firms

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw

Caste census will be incorporated into the national census: Union Cabinet

CCS meeting, Pahalgam attack, Indus

Union Cabinet to meet tomorrow for the first time since Pahalgam attack

PremiumINDIAai Mission, artificial intelligence in India, AI leadership India, AI democratization India, INDIAai Mission funding, AI computing infrastructure India, large language models India, AI startups funding India, AI public sector applications, INDIA

Govt hopes to add another 15K GPUs in second round of IndiaAI mission

 
Additionally, the Cabinet approved two railway projects: the Ratlam–Nagda third and fourth lines, and the Wardha–Balharshah fourth line, which are scheduled for completion by 2029–30.
 
The two projects, covering four districts across Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, will add approximately 176 km to the existing Indian Railways network. “The proposed multitracking projects will enhance connectivity to around 784 villages with a combined population of about 1.97 million,” the Cabinet said.
 
It added that these are essential routes for transporting commodities such as coal, cement, clinker, gypsum, fly ash, containers, agricultural produce, and petroleum products. The capacity augmentation is expected to enable an additional freight traffic volume of 18.40 million tonnes per annum (MTPA).

More From This Section

Multi Cap Funds

Govt to operationalise Rs 1-trillion innovation fund in next 3 months

consumer price index, e-Commerce

Govt tells e-commerce firms to audit dark patterns, submit yearly reports

Rs, Rupee, Cash, Credit, Economy, Saving, Payment, Indian Currency

Construction equipment industry may see double-digit growth in FY26: ICEMA

Technology, artificial intelligence, Talent management, Hiring

Microsoft-Yotta partner to bring Azure AI to Shakti Cloud for IndiaAI

Electricity, Energy

Power demand to increase by 6-6.5% over next five years, says ICRA

Topics : Union Cabinet infrastructure projects Railway Budget Indian Railways

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 28 2025 | 7:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWhatsApp iPad App LaunchScoda Tube IPOGold-Silver Price TodayBelrise Industries Share PriceLeela Hotel IPOSpaceX Starship Flight ExplosionIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon