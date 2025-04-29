Tuesday, April 29, 2025 | 01:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Union Cabinet to meet tomorrow for the first time since Pahalgam attack

Union Cabinet to meet tomorrow for the first time since Pahalgam attack

Tensions between India and Pakistan have flared since the Pahalgam attack last week, in which at least 26 people were killed

In this image released by PMO on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), in New Delhi. At least 26 people were killed in a terror attack in Pahalgam on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2025 | 1:13 PM IST

The Union Cabinet will convene on Wednesday (April 30) for its first meeting since the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22. The Cabineet meeting will take place at 11 am. 
 
On April 23, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), following which the government decided on punitive measures against Pakistan. These measures included halting the Indus Waters Treaty, closing the Wagah Attari border, and reducing Pakistani diplomatic presence, among others. 
 
In response to this, Pakistan announced its own retaliatory measures, including closing the country's airspace to Indian aircraft and suspending the Simla Agreement. 
 
Diplomatic and border tensions between the two nations have flared since the attack, which left at least 26 people, mostly tourists, dead.
 
 

First Published: Apr 29 2025 | 1:07 PM IST

