Union Cabinet to meet tomorrow for the first time since Pahalgam attack

The Union Cabinet will convene on Wednesday (April 30) for its first meeting since the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22. The Cabineet meeting will take place at 11 am.
On April 23, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), following which the government decided on punitive measures against Pakistan. These measures included halting the Indus Waters Treaty, closing the Wagah Attari border, and reducing Pakistani diplomatic presence, among others.
In response to this, Pakistan announced its own retaliatory measures, including closing the country's airspace to Indian aircraft and suspending the Simla Agreement.
Diplomatic and border tensions between the two nations have flared since the attack, which left at least 26 people, mostly tourists, dead.