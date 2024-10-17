Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / Cargo volume at 12 major ports rises 5% to 413.74 MMT in Sep: Govt

Cargo volume at 12 major ports rises 5% to 413.74 MMT in Sep: Govt

It said the transportation of cargo on National Waterways has reached 56.57 MMT for the April-August 2024 period, registering 4.54 per cent growth over the same period a year ago

Trade, container

The ministry said that 3,39,768.74 MT of cargo moved on the Indo-Bangladesh Protocol route using Inland Water Transit & Trade Routes and National Waterways-1. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 4:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Cargo volume handled by 12 major ports rose by 5.03 per cent to 413.747 million metric tonnes (MMT) in September, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said on Thursday.

In its monthly summary for September 2024, the ministry said the 20th Maritime States Development Council (MSDC) meeting held last month, discussed the implementation of a State Ranking Framework and a Port Ranking System to foster healthy competition and drive performance improvements across India's maritime sector.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

During the meeting, more than 100 issues from various states were deliberated and successfully resolved.

According to the ministry, several new and emerging challenges were also addressed, including the establishment of Places of Refuge (PoR) for ships in distress and the development of Radioactive Detection Equipment (RDE) infrastructure at ports to enhance security.

 

It said the transportation of cargo on National Waterways has reached 56.57 MMT for the April-August 2024 period, registering 4.54 per cent growth over the same period a year ago.

The ministry said that 3,39,768.74 MT of cargo moved on the Indo-Bangladesh Protocol route using Inland Water Transit & Trade Routes and National Waterways-1.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Trade, container

Overall Cargo volumes expected grow 9-11% to 3.7 MT in FY25: ICRA

PremiumA new cargo gate, Maitri Dwar, is expected to facilitate trade. (Photo: ISHITA AYAN DUTT)

Taking stock of B'desh: Visa woes slow Petrapole border's road to normalcy

air cargo airplane aviation

Cathay Cargo wants Indian airlines to use Hong Kong-based cargo terminal

Port, cargo

Cargo traffic at major ports grows 5.92% to 70.08 mn tonnes in Jul: IPA

Container port

Cargo traffic across 12 major Indian ports surges 6.8 % to 69.8 MT in June

Topics : Cargo industry trade

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 4:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPOGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEOctober Full Moon Day 2024IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon