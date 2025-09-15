Monday, September 15, 2025 | 09:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Meta dominant in display ads market, CCI tells NCLAT during hearing

Meta dominant in display ads market, CCI tells NCLAT during hearing

CCI told NCLAT that Meta's dominance in display advertising is unmatched, aided by WhatsApp data integration, as it defends its Rs 213.14 crore penalty order

Meta headquarters in Menlo Park, California

On Thursday, Meta told the appellate tribunal that user data collected by it from WhatsApp was its private property, used to enhance the platform’s technology. | Image: Bloomberg

Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 9:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) told the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Monday that none of Meta’s rivals comes close to the market position it enjoys.
 
The regulator said the integration of WhatsApp data further augments Meta’s capabilities, enabling it to provide more value to advertisers and solidify its leadership.
 
“This is evident from advertisement revenue data in the display advertising market, where none of the rivals is near the position enjoyed by Meta. Even the closest competitors remain significantly behind. The integration of WhatsApp data further augments Meta’s capabilities, allowing it to provide more value to advertisers and reinforcing its market leadership,” the CCI told the tribunal.
   
It added that by collecting data from multiple platforms, Meta can promise advertisers the best returns in terms of clicks, engagement, and conversions per dollar spent.
 
“This makes it the dominant player in the display advertising market,” counsel for the CCI submitted.

Also Read

apple, apple logo

CCI seeks Apple's response to final probe report on App Store dominancepremium

gavel law cases

CCI dismisses complaint against Emaar India over Marbella villa project

Quality Control Orders

India's double-certification trap: How QCOs are hurting fair tradepremium

Adani, Wilmar, Joint Venture- Adani-Wilmar

Wilmar seeks CCI nod for 20% stake buy in AWL Agri Business for ₹7,150 cr

Adani Group

CCI approves Adani Enterprises' plan to acquire Jaiprakash Associates

 
The commission said Meta’s competitive advantage lies in its ability to collect and aggregate data from multiple sources, including first-party apps such as Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook Messenger, along with external third parties. 
 
“This process enables Meta to collect data at a pace and scale unmatched by any other competitor,” the CCI told the tribunal.
 
The submissions were made before a bench of Justice Ashok Bhushan (chairperson) and Barun Mitra (member-technical). The bench was hearing Meta Platforms and WhatsApp’s appeal against the CCI order imposing a fine of Rs 213.14 crore on the tech giant for alleged abuse of its dominant position linked to WhatsApp’s 2021 privacy policy.
 
The tribunal had earlier stayed a part of the CCI order that imposed a five-year ban on the company’s data-sharing practices in India.
 
On Thursday, Meta told the appellate tribunal that user data collected by it from WhatsApp was its private property, used to enhance the platform’s technology.
 
“By leveraging user data from WhatsApp, Meta can enhance its technology. It’s collected by me, it’s my personal property. Shall I give it to my competitors?” Meta argued.
 
The CCI will continue its submissions on Tuesday.

More From This Section

BlackRock

BlackRock Services India leases 1.4 lakh sq ft with IndiQube in Bengaluru

Maruti Suzuki

Aim to become leader in mid-size SUV segment, says Maruti Suzuki

Trump Tariffs, Tariffs, Indian export, trade

US tariff: Export Promotion Mission Scheme to be placed before Cabinet soon

real estate, luxury homes

Real estate sector expects reforms after SC ruling on housing rightspremium

real estate

India to add 6 mn sq ft of F&B retail space by 2028, says JLL report

Topics : Companies & Industry News Competition Commission of India CCI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 9:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUrban Company IPO Allotment StatusUK anti-immigration ralliesGold-Silver Rate TodayAirfola Rail Technology IPOLatest News LIVEDividend Stocks TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon