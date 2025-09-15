Monday, September 15, 2025 | 02:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India retail property market to add 6 mn sq ft of F&B space by 2028: JLL

India retail property market to add 6 mn sq ft of F&B space by 2028: JLL

India's retail property market is on track for major growth, with new malls and high streets driving 6 mn sq ft of F&B space by 2028, as global and domestic operators expand

real estate

The F&B sector is drawing significant foreign investment, with more than 20 international brands entering India since 2023, led primarily by US-based players

Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 2:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s retail property market is set for robust growth, with new malls and prime developments planned through 2030. Nearly 6 million square feet of this pipeline is earmarked for food and beverage (F&B), which is expected to meet about 40 per cent of demand, according to a report by JLL.
 
Samantak Das, Chief Economist and Head of Research and REIS, India, JLL, said, “We are witnessing a paradigm shift where developers are planning to dedicate up to 25 per cent of space in upcoming destination malls to F&B, a clear response to the segment’s robust demand dynamics.”

Rapid absorption of F&B space expected

Das added that with 6 million square feet of dedicated F&B space expected across the top seven cities by 2028, rapid absorption is likely within three to five years, driven by both domestic and international operators. “This trend signals that the sector’s appetite for prime real estate extends well beyond traditional mall formats, positioning F&B as a cornerstone of India’s evolving retail ecosystem,” he said.
 

High streets dominate leasing activity

Despite the strong pipeline of mall projects, high streets already account for more than half of F&B leasing. Over the next three years, street retail could outpace malls, with business parks also signalling rising demand for amenity-driven dining and retail.
 
Since 2023, the F&B market has become the cornerstone of retail real estate growth, recording 4 million square feet of leasing across Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Pune. Bengaluru has emerged as India’s F&B hub, accounting for over a third of total leasing, with Indiranagar a standout hotspot. Mumbai and Delhi NCR also remain strong competitors, underscoring sector resilience.

Foreign investment fuels expansion

The F&B sector is drawing significant foreign investment, with more than 20 international brands entering India since 2023, led primarily by US-based players. Delhi NCR and Mumbai have been preferred launchpads, while multi-cuisine formats dominate with 41 per cent of leasing activity, reflecting a more globalised consumer palate.
 
Rahul Arora, Head of Office Leasing and Retail Services, Senior Managing Director (Karnataka, Kerala), India, JLL, said, “India’s retail sector has demonstrated remarkable resilience, with over 22 million square feet of leasing activity despite global headwinds. Bengaluru has spearheaded the craft beverage revolution with 40 per cent of new pubs and breweries, with Indiranagar becoming a hotspot for F&B expansion.”
 
Arora noted that Mumbai, Delhi NCR and Bengaluru account for two-thirds of leasing, with Delhi NCR favouring mall-based F&B. Southern cities and Kolkata thrive on high streets, while Pune mirrors Delhi’s mall-driven growth, underscoring a balanced regional expansion.

Retail real estate adds new capacity

India’s retail real estate sector has added 18.6 million square feet of mall space in five years, reaching 88.7 million square feet of Grade A stock. Mumbai, Delhi NCR and Bengaluru lead with a combined 63 per cent share. Leasing momentum has remained strong, with about 22 million square feet absorbed since 2023, supported by global entrants, retail REITs and institutional investment.

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 2:37 PM IST

