Home / Industry / News / Aim to become leader in mid-size SUV segment, says Maruti Suzuki

Aim to become leader in mid-size SUV segment, says Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki aims to capture leadership in the mid-size SUV segment with the Victoris, launched in hybrid and CNG variants to tap young customers

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti announced that the Victoris will be sold at a starting price of Rs 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom), with sales scheduled to begin on September 22. (Photo: Reuters)

Deepak Patel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 8:44 PM IST

Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) is aiming to become a leader in the mid-size SUV segment with its new launch, the Victoris, which it says addresses a “white space” in the crowded market, Partho Banerjee, senior executive officer, marketing and sales, Maruti Suzuki India, said on Monday.
 
The Hyundai Creta continues to dominate the mid-size SUV segment with its highest-ever annual sales, followed by Maruti Suzuki’s Grand Vitara, while the Kia Seltos and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder trail behind.
 
Maruti plans to sell the Victoris through its Arena dealerships, which also retail the Brezza. The Grand Vitara, Jimny, and Fronx will continue to be sold from the company’s Nexa outlets.
   
“There are three segments in SUVs — entry, mid and premium. In the entry segment, we are the market leader. In mid-SUVs, we are not the market leader. Our aspiration is to become the market leader in this segment. We do not operate in the premium segment,” Banerjee said at a press conference. SUVs under four metres in length are categorised as entry-level.
 
“We did not enter this segment just because it is growing. We came here because we saw a ‘white space’ in the crowded market. This car is designed for young customers who want a ‘theatre on wheels’ and are focused on the overall experience,” Banerjee said.
 
The Victoris has been launched in strong-hybrid and CNG variants. Banerjee emphasised that, unlike several other carmakers, Maruti is not prioritising one variant over the other.
 
“We are India’s largest carmaker, and we will provide all options. We cannot promote one variant at the cost of another like some OEMs. We will let the customer decide,” he added.

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 8:44 PM IST

