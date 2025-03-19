Wednesday, March 19, 2025 | 07:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / CCI's forensic team to analyse data seized in raids on advertising agencies

CCI's forensic team to analyse data seized in raids on advertising agencies

It is suspected that there are alleged anti-competitive practices related to the arrangements with respect to pricing and other aspects

Photo: PTI

Under Section 3 of the Competition Act, CCI can look into anti-competitive agreements among enterprises. | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2025 | 7:04 PM IST

Competition Commission's forensic experts will be scrutinising the digital data and documents collected during the raids at the offices of some advertising agencies in connection with certain commercial arrangements between the agencies and broadcasters, according to a source.

It is suspected that there are alleged anti-competitive practices related to the arrangements with respect to pricing and other aspects.

The dawn raids were conducted at various offices of the media agencies in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai that started from Tuesday early morning and ended on Wednesday early morning, the source aware of the development said on Tuesday.

A query sent to the Competition Commission of India (CCI) seeking comments on the raids did not elicit any response.

 

The source aware of the development said forensic experts at the CCI's DG office will be examining the digital data and documents collected during the raids.

The Director General (DG) of the CCI has been probing alleged anti-competitive practices in connection with certain commercial arrangements between the advertising agencies and broadcasters.

Specific details could not be immediately ascertained.

Once the CCI concludes that there is prima facie violation of competition norms, the case is referred to its DG for a detailed probe. The DG, the investigation arm of the fair trade watchdog, has powers to conduct raids after court approval.

Under Section 3 of the Competition Act, CCI can look into anti-competitive agreements among enterprises.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Competition Commission of India forensic audit Delhi-NCR

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 19 2025 | 7:03 PM IST

