Govt to bring Digital Competition Bill after due process: Harsh Malhotra

The government is not in a hurry to bring the Digital Competition Bill and wants to follow due process with further deliberations before introducing it, Harsh Malhotra, minister of state for corporate affairs, said on Sunday.
Speaking at the 10th National Conference on Economics of Competition Law, Malhotra said, “There is a need being felt for a Digital Competition Bill. We are not in a big rush. After due process, the government wants to bring this Bill.”
Malhotra said that while strict interventions are required to enforce the law, self-regulation and compliance must also be promoted.
The minister of state said that best practices on digital competition laws in other jurisdictions, such as the European Union, Japan, and Australia, need to be studied to assess their relevance to the Indian market.
“Indian players in the digital market should not be dominated by global players, nor should they dominate smaller players—these discussions are ongoing. The electronics ministry’s report on this is awaited,” the minister said.
Malhotra stated that the country’s economic future depended on the strength of its markets and that fair competition was a key element in ensuring this.
Keeping up with AI, new-age economy
Addressing the event, Competition Commission of India (CCI) chairperson Ravneet Kaur stressed the need for regulation to encourage innovation.
Kaur said that amid the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) in the modern market, there could be potential ways of collusion without human intervention, such as price coordination without explicit agreements and algorithmic discrimination under the guise of dynamic pricing.
“Regulators need to stay up to date and ahead in understanding technology and its implications for competition… Markets are no longer shaped by simple supply and demand. In fact, there are highly complex systems at play, where incentives, efficiencies, and strategic behaviour intertwine,” Kaur said.
Referring to the settlement and commitment provisions in the Competition Amendment Act, Kaur said the CCI is looking at trust-based regulation that allows stakeholders to come forward—even at the stage of a prima facie opinion—when contraventions are identified.
Kaur added that if stakeholders are willing to make commitments, the regulator would be open to evaluating them to ensure quick market corrections.
The CCI chairperson also stated that penalties on global turnover would be applicable in cases where turnover figures are either unavailable or not provided by the parties to the regulator.
On the Big Tech cases
The CCI chairperson said that in the WhatsApp-Meta case, the companies would soon be submitting their compliance report, which the regulator will review. The CCI had earlier found that the social media platform’s data-sharing practices constituted an abuse of dominance and imposed a penalty along with directions for market correction.
Regarding the Amazon-Flipkart case, where both companies were accused of abuse of dominance, Kaur said that 46 petitions were filed by various parties, all of which have been transferred to the Karnataka High Court.
“The commission has been very active in ensuring that we do not lose sight of delivering final orders,” Kaur said.