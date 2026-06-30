CCIL secures ESMA recognition, ending three-year regulatory impasse

ESMA recognised CCIL as a Tier-1 third-country central counterparty (TC-CCP), enabling it to provide clearing services to clearing members and trading venues established in the European Union, the clearing corporation said on Tuesday.

The recognition follows the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and ESMA in January, which established a framework for supervisory cooperation and information sharing for RBI-regulated central counterparties.

The recognition restores CCIL's access to European market participants after ESMA withdrew recognition of Indian central counterparties in April 2023 following the expiry of cooperation arrangements between the two regulators. The withdrawal had increased capital requirements for European banks clearing trades through Indian clearing corporations.

The dispute stemmed from differences over supervisory oversight. ESMA had sought direct inspection and audit rights over Indian clearing corporations under revised European Market Infrastructure Regulation (EMIR) requirements, while the RBI maintained that oversight of domestic financial market infrastructures rests with the Indian regulator.

The RBI and ESMA signed the MoU on January 16 this year, paving the way for Indian central counterparties regulated by the central bank to seek recognition under EMIR. The agreement provides for the exchange of information and cooperation between the two regulators while recognising the RBI's supervisory framework.