Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / CCPA to bring out guidelines for diamond sector in consumer interest

CCPA to bring out guidelines for diamond sector in consumer interest

Industry consensus at the meeting emphasised the need for ethical marketing practices and consistent terminology to enhance consumer protection

Diamond

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2024 | 7:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) will soon release a framework that includes, among other measures, explicit labelling and certification of all diamonds, it said on Tuesday.
 
To deliberate on the use of appropriate terminology for diamonds, the consumer protection body organised a stakeholder consultation on consumer protection in the diamond sector, chaired by Nidhi Khare, chief commissioner, CCPA.
 
“The meeting addressed critical concerns regarding the lack of standardised terminology and inadequate disclosure practices in the diamond sector,” stated an official release.
 
“These gaps have resulted in consumer confusion and misleading practices, especially concerning the differentiation between natural diamonds and lab-grown diamonds,” it added.
   
Industry consensus at the meeting emphasised the need for ethical marketing practices and consistent terminology to enhance consumer protection.
 
A comprehensive set of guidelines was also proposed for the sector. These will mandate:

More From This Section

Debasish Panda, Chairman, IRDAI (Photo credit: Kamlesh Pednekar)

Irdai chairman cautions against 'ills' in bank-led insurance distribution

hospital, ayushman, health

Hospitals report 40-50% rise in OPD visits, admissions amid pollution surge

Whatsapp, meta

No inherent conflict between competition, data protection laws, says CCI

Chandni Chowk

Delhi's traders face 20% loss as pollution, curbs deter consumers: Cait

PremiumWeddings have always been important in our country. But they are getting bigger and glitzier.

4.8 mn weddings boost business for jewellery, apparel, auto, and hotels

 
Explicit labelling and certification of all diamonds, specifying their origin and production method.
 
Prohibition of terms like “natural” or “genuine” for lab-grown products, as they can be misleading.
 
Accreditation systems to regulate and standardise diamond testing laboratories, curbing the rise of unregulated entities.
 
“The consultation was a significant step toward building a transparent and consumer-centric diamond market. The CCPA will soon release a robust framework to ensure transparency, accountability, and consumer protection across the diamond industry,” the statement added.
 

Also Read

Premiumresult, q1, q2, q3, q4

Evaluating corporate results: Don't confuse sales data with consumer trends

e-commerce

CCPA sends notices to several quick commerce cos over disclosure violations

emission, smoke

Govt issues guidelines to prohibit greenwashing, misleading green claims

PremiumThe government is set to examine concerns over quick commerce companies potentially undermining businesses of local kirana stores, particularly in the context of the draft Digital Competition Bill, according to official sources.

Consumer Affairs Ministry examining quick commerce competition issues

PremiumGST

GST Council meeting: E-invoice mandate may soon cover B2C transactions

Topics : consumer Diamonds

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 19 2024 | 7:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayNTPC Green Energy IPO Opens TodayBlackBuck IPO Allotment TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon