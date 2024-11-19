Irdai chairman cautions against 'ills' in bank-led insurance distribution

A day after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman raised concerns about the mis-selling of insurance products by banks, Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) chairman Debasish Panda on Tuesday cautioned banks against the “ills” that have crept into the bancassurance channel of insurance distribution. He emphasised the need to restore customer confidence in the system.
Additionally, he stressed that banks must not neglect their core activities while focusing on selling insurance products.
Speaking at the State Bank of India’s (SBI) Annual Business and Economic Conclave, Panda said, “…the bank channel is a very useful channel, but of late, a lot of ills have crept into the system.”
“I think we all need to sit together… restore that confidence, and it should become a distribution model which is low-cost. You don't need to chase customers. You have to give the option to the customer. No mis-selling, no force-selling. The Bima Sugam will also facilitate that.”
Bancassurance is a partnership between banks and insurance companies to sell insurance products through bank branches. In October 2023, Irdai formed a task force to review the existing bancassurance framework and improve its efficiency amid complaints of mis-selling or forced selling of policies.
Previously, in March 2024, the finance secretary had met with heads of public sector banks and asked them to curb the mis-selling of insurance products.
“I believe that there is merit in the system, but we have to do it with care and caution so that you don't forget your activity and only start selling insurance. So, that is one thing. It should be incidental. As a customer, I know you have a bouquet of products,” Panda said.
More From This Section
On Monday, Sitharaman said, “I wish to say this for the due consideration of the bank boards, the sale of insurance by banks has raised concerns of instances of mis-selling, and I would say this has contributed indirectly to the cost of borrowing for the customers. So banks will have to look at this, look at their core banking activities and not burden customers with insurance they don’t require.”
Following the finance minister's remarks, shares of most insurance companies closed in the red on Tuesday, with bank-led insurers facing the steepest declines. Life Insurance Corporation, the country’s largest insurer, saw its shares drop 0.6 per cent, while SBI Life Insurance’s shares fell 2.5 per cent. HDFC Life Insurance shares declined 1.4 per cent, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance dropped 1.1 per cent, and Max Life Insurance shares tumbled 4 per cent.
Separately, Irdai member (distribution) Satyajit Tripathy has previously highlighted that complaints about product mis-selling in life insurance have increased to an alarming level, drawing the attention of policymakers.