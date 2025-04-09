Wednesday, April 09, 2025 | 07:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / CDSCO brings rules for drugs transfer from SEZ pharma units to domestic mkt

CDSCO brings rules for drugs transfer from SEZ pharma units to domestic mkt

In a circular dated April 8, the CDSCO mandated a new procedure to streamline the transfer of drugs manufactured in SEZs to DTAs for sale and distribution

Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, CDSCO (Photo: Vajiram and Ravi Website)

Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, CDSCO (Photo: Vajiram and Ravi Website)

Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2025 | 7:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

To prevent the sale and distribution of illegal and unapproved drugs and formulations in India, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has issued new rules mandating import registration and licences for drugs meant to be transferred from special economic zones (SEZs) into domestic tariff areas (DTAs).
 
Under the current provisions, units located in SEZs are exempt from mandatory import registrations required for importing a drug into the country, subject to the condition that these drugs shall not be diverted for sale within the country and must be used solely for export purposes.
 
In a circular dated April 8, the CDSCO mandated a new procedure to streamline the transfer of drugs manufactured in SEZs to DTAs for sale and distribution, to ensure that the drugs meet quality, safety, and efficacy requirements.
   
According to the new rules, for active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) imported into SEZs for the purpose of manufacturing formulations that are subsequently proposed to be diverted to the DTA for sale and distribution, a registration certificate and import licence from the regulator are mandatory.
 
“In the case of both unapproved and approved new drugs manufactured in SEZs, the manufacturers must comply with the requirements specified under the NDCT Rules, 2019, and the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945,” the circular added.

Also Read

Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, CDSCO (Photo: Vajiram and Ravi Website)

CDSCO issues revised risk classification list for cardiovascular devices

capsules, pharma sector, pharma, medicine, drugs

Spurious batch of Telma H flagged, 103 other drugs fail CDSCO tests

PremiumMounjaro, ELI Lilly

Booster shot: Mounjaro may emerge as a sweet pill for Eli Lilly in India

PremiumAlkem labs, Alkem logo

Alkem Laboratories eyes bigger pie of diabetes, weightloss market

medical device

Licensing delays pushing medical device makers abroad: Parliament panel

 
The new guidelines also state that banned drugs manufactured at SEZs for export purposes are not permitted to be transferred to the DTA for any reason.
 
The apex drug regulatory body has directed all its port, zonal, and sub-zonal offices to review the documents submitted on the ICEGATE portal for the clearance of drugs intended for sale in India.
 
Additionally, officials have been instructed to maintain data on bills of entry, and ensure that the details of such bills are communicated to the DCGI as and when required.

More From This Section

gig worker gig economy skill

More than 57% of gig workers undergo stress during instant deliveries

Revenue, Stock, Budget, Economy, Market

Uttar Pradesh municipal corporations' revenue jumps 46% to ₹4,586 crore

Sugar

India exports 287K tonnes of sugar till April 8 in 2024-25: AISTA

real estate, luxury homes

RBI's 25 bps repo rate cut may revive moderating real estate demand

solar

ISA eyes Indian private sector support for Africa's green energy growth

Topics : CDSCO Drugs ban SEZ exports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 09 2025 | 7:41 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVERBI MPC Meeting LIVEGT vs RR Live Score UpdateLatest News LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayBank Holiday Mahavir JayantiRBI Cuts Repo RatesRepo Rate Cut ExpectationsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon