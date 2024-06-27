CDSCO tightens noose around quality lapses; 36% of inspected units shutdown

As the Indian drug regulator focuses on quality assurance of pharmaceutical manufacturing units in the country, around 36 per cent of the manufacturing sites inspected in recent times had to shut down due to non-compliance with quality standards, a senior government official said here. Of this, about 10 per cent of the units have permanently shut down operations as they failed to come up with corrective action plans.

The Central Drug Standards Control Organisation (CDSCO) has been conducting risk-based inspections of manufacturing facilities since December 2022. Speaking at the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance’s (IPA) Global Pharmaceutical Quality Summit, 2024, the Drugs Controller General of India Rajeev Raghuvanshi said that around 400 odd units were inspected as part of these risk-based inspections and around 36 per cent had to be closed as they failed to comply with standards. “Of those who had to temporarily shut down, around 10 per cent of the units were permanently moved out of the system as they realised they would not be able to comply with the quality standards. The remaining have come back with corrective and preventive action plans,” Raghuvanshi said, adding that it’s good that the sub-standard facilities are getting weeded out. India has around 10,000 pharma manufacturing units, of which around 80 per cent are micro, small, and medium scale units. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Most of the pharma units are failing in the areas of documentation, validation processes, and many don’t have full-fledged quality control laboratories. In essence, the quality management system is failing, Raghuvanshi said.

The stringent audits and inspections seem to have helped though. Since July 2023 there have been no significant international quality complaints, the DCGI said. “Earlier, we were getting around two complaints every month,” he added, alluding to the aftermath of the Gambia cough syrup controversy where children died in the African nation following consumption of India-made cough syrups.

The CDSCO is pulling up its socks when it comes to auditing facilities connected with the pharma ecosystem – it started with the manufacturing sites, then moved on to public testing labs, and now is also inspecting clinical research organisations (CROs). In all, around 600 units have been inspected.

Come July 1, the regulator will start auditing large pharma units to check for compliance with the revised Schedule M guidelines which were notified in early January. Schedule M of the Drugs and Cosmetics Rule 1945 prescribes the good manufacturing practices (GMP) for pharmaceutical products. Around 250 companies have been identified for the audits that start in July.

The CDSCO is also beefing up its manpower – recruitment of at least 250 engineers is in the pipeline. Meanwhile, Raghuvanshi has also floated the idea to have an internal scientific cadre at the CDSCO that will review the applications made by companies. “This is a big gap area that we have identified. There is no scientific cadre to review the applications that come, and we depend entirely on external subject expert committees. We have spoken with the Centre on this, and hopefully things will move forward soon,” Raghuvanshi said. He expects that having an in-house scientific cadre can lead to 50-60 per cent of the file reviewing process internally which will improve consistency in decision making.

The CDSCO is also getting stringent to ensure commitment to good practices internally within the organisation. For example, Raghuvanshi said that they have made 207 transfers last year, and there have been departmental enquiries for malpractices that have led to termination of employees as well. A process of internal auditing has been initiated whereby the CDSCO is looking into its own working – auditing ports, airports etc. for process improvements.

The coordination with states has increased too – now there are monthly meetings with state drug controllers. The DCGI also meets stakeholders twice a week through walk-ins at his office since February. “More than 100 issues have been solved as a result of these walk-in meetings with stakeholders,” he said.

INSET: Digital Drug Regulatory System to go online soon

The request for proposal (RFP) has been floated for the Digital Drug Regulatory System (DDRS), which will be an umbrella portal for all things related to pharmaceutical regulations. Rajeev Raghuvanshi, DCGI, said that initially, the portal will be an improved version of the SUGAM portal, and all activities of the CDSCO will be on the portal.



Eventually, the state drug controllers will also come on board, followed by other agencies like the Customs Department, GST Department, Indian Council of Medical Research, and Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission (IPC), which will be linked. The supply chain track-and-trace mechanism will also be added to track the raw material source, and lastly, the retailers will also be linked to know about real sales in the market. The idea is to have a raw material to patient structure all under the same roof, Raghuvanshi said.