Centrally funded infrastructure projects see 18.3% cost jump in December

In absolute terms, cost escalation stood at ₹5.42 trillion from the original estimates, up from ₹5.37 trillion a month earlier.

The Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation continued to report the steepest overrun among individual ministries, with revised costs more than doubling from initial estimates and recording an overrun of ₹99,854 crore, a 102 per cent jump, the same level as in November. The Department of Telecommunications followed with an 80.36 per cent overrun amounting to ₹1.22 trillion, while the Ministry of Mines registered an escalation of nearly 27.7 per cent, or ₹2,380.14 crore.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, which accounts for the largest share of ongoing central projects, saw costs rise 1.96 per cent over the original outlay, translating into an overrun of about ₹10,358 crore. Similarly, projects under railways, steel, power, and petroleum and natural gas saw costs rise by 21.4 per cent, 16.6 per cent, 15.8 per cent and 15.5 per cent, respectively.