Centrally funded infrastructure projects see 18.3% cost jump in December
Revised estimates of 1,392 ongoing projects climbed to ₹35.1 trillion as overruns persisted, though the pace of cost escalation eased sequentially from November
Himanshi Bhardwaj New Delhi
Aggregate costs of centrally funded infrastructure projects jumped nearly 18.3 per cent in December as cost overruns pushed revised estimates to ₹35.1 trillion from the original cost of ₹29.7 trillion across 1,392 ongoing projects, according to data from the latest Flash Report on Central Sector Infrastructure Projects Costing ₹150 Crore and Above by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI). However, the cost overrun in December moderated sequentially from 22 per cent in November.
