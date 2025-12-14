Centre mandates risk registers, umbrella geotech study in tunnel projects

After several incidents of tunnel collapses, especially the one in Uttarkashi which saw the multi-week rescue operation of 41 workers in 2023, the Centre has come up with guidelines which mandate the preparation of "risk register" in the planning stages of tunnel projects.

“The recent occurrences of tunnel collapses during construction have prompted a critical assessment of current implementation methodologies and the necessary improvements to prevent such incidents from recurring,” the ministry of road transport and highways said in its Guidelines for Prevention and Mitigation of Road Tunnel Collapses.

It added that the foremost