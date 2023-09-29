close
Sensex (0.59%)
65896.75 + 388.43
Nifty (0.77%)
19673.65 + 150.10
Nifty Smallcap (1.17%)
5878.80 + 68.10
Nifty Midcap (1.15%)
40564.60 + 460.55
Nifty Bank (0.72%)
44620.90 + 319.95
Heatmap

Centre mulls proposal to allow satellite firms provide wireless service

According to experts, the move to provide mobility services authorisation to GMPCS licence holders will prepare the way for firms such as Elon Musk-owned Starlink to compete with telecom firms

Satellite

Representational image

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2023 | 1:06 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Centre is considering a proposal to allow satcom companies such as Jio Satellite Communications, the satcom division of Reliance Jio, and Bharti Group-backed OneWeb to provide wireless connectivity to consumers with compatible handsets, according to a report by The Economic Times (ET).
 
Officials stated that a panel involving the Ministries of Defence and Home Affairs, Departments of Telecommunications and Space, and the Cabinet Secretariat will have the final say on the matter, subject to security clearance. One official indicated that the meeting could occur within a few weeks.
 
Experts suggest that the move to grant mobility services authorisation to Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite Services (GMPCS) licence holders could pave the way for companies like Elon Musk-owned Starlink to compete with traditional telecom firms.
 

Also Read

Bharti group-backed OneWeb could begin satellite broadband services by Sept

Jio AirFiber: Reliance Jio to launch 5G-powered fixed wireless access today

Satcom gets a stronger player as OneWeb, Eutelsat Communications join hands

Fixed broadband may trigger next leg of growth for RJio, Airtel: Analysts

Reliance Jio turns seven: Here is a look at the latest tariff vouchers

Novo Nordisk India head eyes 2026 Wegovy launch, warns against copycats

BDR Pharma launches generic drug for fungal infections at 1/3rd the cost

20% cars sold in metros run on alternate fuels; sales doubled in last 3 yrs

Banks considering rating framework to assess risk profile of startups

IT ministry puts plan to form self-regulatory body for gaming on hold

A GMPCS licence already allows for mobility services; however, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) withheld this authorisation when it issued Letters of Intent (LoI) to OneWeb and Jio Satellite.
 
Previously, there was no adequate ecosystem for devices to support satellite services; thus, wireless voice and data services could not be effectively demonstrated. Both companies have informed the Centre that the device ecosystem is beginning to develop and is expected to become more widespread.
 
Industry experts noted that while satcom services may currently complement terrestrial services, they could compete directly. A satcom industry executive informed ET that as technology matures and interoperability becomes standardised, consumers will be able to access connectivity via satellites.
 
Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) Chairman PD Vaghela remarked that satcom services currently complement telecom services and can facilitate connectivity in remote areas, but they could become competitors in the future.
 
Although Trai has recommended a 50 per cent reduction in entry fees for various licences, including a unified licence for access services, it has not proposed any fee reduction for GMPCS and VSAT authorisations.
 
Both Jio and OneWeb have received GMPCS licences but are awaiting clarity on spectrum allocation.
 
Jio Infocomm and Vodafone Idea have advocated for an auction of satellite spectrum, while the Bharti Group has been pushing for an administrative route, bypassing auctions. Trai is expected to issue recommendations on satellite spectrum allocation shortly.
Topics : Satellite central government telecom services BS Web Reports Telecos

First Published: Sep 29 2023 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesWorld Heart Day 2023Stock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesIndia Cricket World Cup SquadHookah Ban in HaryanaGold-Silver PriceMCX Share PriceAsian Games 2023 September 29 Schedule

Companies News

Air India completes acquisition of its 1st A350 aircraft through GIFT CityJalan Kalrock Consortium infuses Rs 100 crore in cash-strapped Jet Airways

Sports News

Asian Games 2023 September 29 schedule: India event timings, streamingAsian games LIVE updates Day 5: India win 2 Gold, 3 Silver; Medal tally 31

India News

Punjab farmers continue three-day 'rail roko' agitation over MSP demandWar in Ukraine pushes India to obtain more self-propelled guns to arsenal

Economy News

Adani partnership remains steadfast: IHC on Adani units' stake saleSugar market eyes restrictions from India after lower monsoon rains
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon