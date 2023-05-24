close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Centre to come up with policy to extend port lease beyond 30 years

As things stand, there is no provision to extend port operating agreements that were signed in the late 90s and the early 2000s

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: Freepik

Photo: Freepik

2 min read Last Updated : May 24 2023 | 12:22 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Centre is preparing a policy that will allow port terminal contracts to be extended beyond their 30-year lease period, a report in The Economic Times (ET) said. However, the extension will be allowed under certain conditions.
Citing a senior shipping ministry official, the report said "The policy will govern major ports and allow them to offer a lease extension for existing terminal operators, subject to certain conditions."

In India, major ports are managed by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways. As things stand, there is no provision to extend port operating agreements that were signed in the late 90s and the early 2000s.
This became a concern for port terminal operators who were unsure if they will be able to hold on to their assets for a longer period, the report said.

Representatives from a private port terminal operator were quoted in the ET report as saying, "As investors in the Indian port sector, companies strongly advocate for a consistent and stable policy regime when it comes to port concessions."
Operators involved in port business have expressed their concerns regarding infrastructural expansion and capacity augmentation if there is limited clarity about the contract extension regime.

Also Read

Shipping Ministry launches marine logistics portal to smoothen sea trade

FTAs and their discontents: Do free trade agreements benefit India?

MoU signed for ferry service on Brahmaputra to connect 7 religious sites

This SME shipping company's stock is up more than 2,900% over issue price

Sebi proposes major changes in investor grievance redressal mechanism

Organised jewellery may witness 12-15% growth in revenue in FY24: Report

Mills need technology breakthrough for Green Steel, face 30% cost increase

Irdai to hold open house for insurtech, fintech on 15th of every month

Lower temperatures likely to have cooled down IIP in March, April

As employment picks up in India, IT sector lags in competition: Report


Capacity expansion requires substantial financial commitments and the private sector expects visibility to plan for longer periods. It helps them assess if the capital invested makes financial sense or not, an official from a private sector port told ET.
To encourage private sector participation in the port business, the government wants to bring in the provision of a 100 per cent landlord port model for major ports. As a part of this arrangement, the routine port operations are left to private players who then perform these operations.
Topics : Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd shipping ports major ports in India container shipments at Indian ports Private operators on ports BS Web Reports

First Published: May 24 2023 | 12:22 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Trump lawyers seek meet with Garland as Mar-a-Lago investigation continue

Donald Trump
2 min read

Anupamaa, Om Shanti Om actor Nitesh Pandey dies of cardiac arrest

Nitesh Pandey dies
3 min read

Richard Branson's rocket company Virgin Orbit sold for $36 mn, shuts biz

Virgin Orbit rocket, First UK launch
2 min read

Lenovo India logs $1.9 bn in FY23, over 5 mn products being made locally

Lenovo
2 min read

RJD joins Oppn parties boycott of new Parliament building inauguration

Lalu Prasad Yadav, RJD
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Day 1 of Rs 2,000 currency note exchange: Banks wait, customers await

Rs 2000
4 min read

GDP over $3.5 trn in 2022, India fastest-growing G20 economy: Moody's

Moody's
2 min read

GQG's Jain raises stake in Adani stocks by 10% to $3.5 bn; to buy more

GQG’s Rajiv Jain
2 min read

Amara Raja Batteries Q4 results: Consolidated profit rises 41% to Rs 139 cr

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
3 min read

India was close to printing Rs 10,000 notes in 2016: All you need to know

A man shows new currency notes of Rs 200 and Rs 50 outside the Reserve Bank of India in New Delhi on Friday.This is the first time that Rs 200 banknotes were introduced in India. Photo: PTI
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon