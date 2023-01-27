JUST IN
Shipping Ministry launches marine logistics portal to smoothen sea trade
Need clarity in definitions, wider governance in online gaming rules: UKIBC
RBI's foreign exchange reserves rise $1.7 bn in a week to $573 bn
India-Egypt MoU on cultural cooperation signed for five years: Govt
Rajasthan govt encourages farmers to set up solar pumps to cut cost
Here's why bond veteran sees India's benchmark yield trending downwards
Worst over for global economy, 'softer recession' likely: RBI governor
Paddy, sugarcane payments top Rs 20,000 crore in Uttar Pradesh
Govt rejects panel push for effect-based test in Competition Amendment Bill
Govt may peg gross market borrowing below Rs 16 trillion in 2023/24: Report
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy Â» News
Need clarity in definitions, wider governance in online gaming rules: UKIBC
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Shipping Ministry launches marine logistics portal to smoothen sea trade

The single-window platform aims to bring all trade stakeholders together and reduce logistics cost with real-time mapping and provisioning

Topics
Shipping Ministry | Government e-Market portal | logistics

Dhruvaksh Saha  |  New Delhi 

exports, imports, supply chain, economy, growth, shipping
Photo: Bloomberg

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways on Friday launched the national logistics portal–marine (NLP-M), which is a single-window platform aimed at bringing all trade stakeholders together and reducing the cost of logistics through real-time mapping and provisioning.

“NLP will be a single window for all trade processes of the logistics sector spread across the country covering all modes of transport in the waterways, roadways, and airways along with an E-marketplace to provide a seamless end-to-end logistic service coverage,” the ministry said.

The platform aims to minimise regulatory complexities by centralising all necessary documentation, compliance certifications, and formal procedures necessary for the EXIM trade. The commerce ministry had also launched a similar single window portal for establishing businesses in 2021.

The NLP-M is based on four core tenets — carrier, cargo, banking and finance, and regulatory bodies and Participating Government Agencies (PGAs). The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) said digitisation in trade can help eliminate many logistics obstacles.

The portal will now replace the port community system (PCS) being used by ports for logistics mapping. NLP-M has been developed by Portall Infosystems, with Ernst & Young as the project management consulting firm.

Union minister for ports shipping and waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said that the platform is a step forward towards achieving the goals envisaged in the PM Gati-Shakti National Master Plan, which aims to synergise logistics and eliminate duplication of efforts.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Shipping Ministry

First Published: Fri, January 27 2023. 20:35 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.