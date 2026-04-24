CERC draft regulations on mkt coupling do not serve consumer interest: IEX
IEX says proposed market coupling norms may not benefit consumers or deepen markets, as CERC designates Grid India to centrally manage price discovery
Nandini Keshari
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Days after the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) proposed market coupling for centralised power market price discovery through draft regulations, a senior official at India Energy Exchange said that the move does not serve consumer interest, while adding that it does not meaningfully enhance market depth.
Topics : CERC electricity Power Sector