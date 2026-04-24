CERC draft regulations on mkt coupling do not serve consumer interest: IEX

“In the present form, the draft does not serve any interest of consumers and does not meaningfully enhance market depth,” said Rohit Bajaj, joint managing director, Indian Energy Exchange.

In the draft amendment to the CERC (Power Market) Regulations, 2021, the regulator has designated Grid India as the market coupling operator (MCO) to centrally manage the price discovery process by combining buy and sell bids from all power exchanges into a single pool.

“The draft regulations are presently only at a consultative stage and will be finalised post stakeholder comments. It is yet to be seen if the final regulations will impact present exchange businesses,” he added.