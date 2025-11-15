Saturday, November 15, 2025 | 12:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Chevron, Phillips 66, Total win India's first US LPG import tender: Report

Chevron, Phillips 66, Total win India's first US LPG import tender: Report

India plans to raise energy imports from the US to cut its trade surplus with Washington, a key irritant for President Donald Trump, who has imposed a 50% import levy on Indian goods

The three state refiners were jointly seeking delivery of about 48 very-large gas carriers, or about 2 million metric tons, of LPG in 2026. (Representative Image)

Reuters NEW DELHI
Last Updated : Nov 15 2025 | 12:05 AM IST

Indian state refiners have awarded their first joint, long-term tenders to Chevron, Phillips 66 and TotalEnergies Trading SA to import US liquefied petroleum gas in 2026, two trade sources with knowledge of the matter said.

India plans to raise energy imports from the US to cut its trade surplus with Washington, a key irritant for President Donald Trump, who has imposed a 50 per cent import levy on Indian goods.

The three state refiners were jointly seeking delivery of about 48 very-large gas carriers, or about 2 million metric tons, of LPG in 2026.

LPG is a mix of propane and butane used as cooking fuel and is mainly imported by state retailers Indian Oil Corp, Bharat Petroleum Corp and Hindustan Petroleum Corp, and sold at a subsidised price to households.

 

The tenders also allowed winners the option to supply LPG of any origin for one of every four cargoes awarded, the sources said.

The details on the number of cargoes awarded to the three entities and pricing were not immediately available.

The three Indian companies, Chevron, Phillips 66 and Totsa did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment.

India plans to source about 10 per cent of its cooking gas imports from the US beginning in 2026, Reuters reported in July.

This year, India has bought some cargoes of US LPG, taking advantage of an arbitrage window as China, locked in a tariff war with Washington, slowed purchases.

In April, Reuters reported that India planned to scrap import tax on some US products, including LPG, as part of a broader trade deal.

Higher imports of US LPG will cut India's reliance on its traditional Middle Eastern suppliers.

In 2024, the South Asian nation imported about 65 per cent of its LPG consumption of 31 million tons, according to government data.

The refiners imported about 90 per cent of their 20.4 million tons under term deals with countries including the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia.

Key Middle East producer Saudi Aramco has already cut the official selling price for propane and butane to at least a two-year low after India announced plans to diversify its LPG imports.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : US LPG CHEVRON Total Indian refineries

First Published: Nov 15 2025 | 12:05 AM IST

