Home / World News / President Trump praises H-1B talent, reinforces India's tech role

President Trump praises H-1B talent, reinforces India's tech role

President Donald Trump's remarks recognising the importance of H-1B talent have renewed optimism among India's tech sector, though experts say the real impact depends on visa fee reforms

Donald Trump

While the industry has greeted President Trump’s remarks with cautious optimism, experts agree that long-term confidence will depend on whether Washington translates rhetoric into policy reforms benefiting both American firms and global talent. (Photo: PTI)

BS Reporters Bengaluru/Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 8:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump’s recent remarks acknowledging America’s need for talent from abroad, including professionals entering through the H-1B visa route, have reinforced the importance of India’s engineering and technology workforce in global innovation.
 
How are industry leaders reacting to Trump’s statement? 
While many welcomed the recognition, industry executives said it was too early to assess the impact until clarity emerges on visa fees and rule changes.
 
“Indian talent has been recognised globally for hard work and innovation. The US has been one of the major destinations since the 1970s, and I am hopeful that the benefits of employing global talent are being recognised,” said Ganesh Natarajan, Chairman of 5F World and GTT Data, and former CEO of Zensar Technologies.
 
 
Which companies benefit most from H-1B visas? 

According to staffing firm Xpheno, US-based companies remain the biggest beneficiaries of the H-1B programme. Data from the past 15 years on the top 100 Labour Condition Application (LCA) petitioners and H-1B sponsors shows that 10 of the top 20 firms by approvals are American-headquartered.
 
“Overall, 58 per cent of H-1B approvals issued over the past 15 years — nearly one million foreign workers — have gone to American companies, including Big Tech,” said Kamal Karanth, Co-founder of Xpheno.
 
He added, “The dependency on migrant knowledge workers is well known in US business circles, and Trump’s statement only reaffirms it. The real signal will come if the proposed H-1B fee hikes are reconsidered or reversed.”
 
What impact could the remarks have on US–India mobility? 
Experts said the uncertainty in US immigration policy has already led several firms to expand or establish global capability centres (GCCs) in India. According to UnearthInsights, GCCs could see 1.3–1.5 lakh net additions in FY26, becoming the largest source of new tech jobs.
 
IT leaders also said that the H-1B programme, while vital, is no longer central to their operating model. Capgemini CEO Aiman Ezzat recently noted that visa applications under the programme have declined over the years. “The H-1B visa is part of the flexibility of the model. It allows us to diversify our sourcing pool,” he said during a visit to India.
 
What are analysts saying about the long-term outlook? 
“From a market standpoint, it’s premature to react to these statements — unless there’s a tangible reduction in visa fees or a clear policy change, global talent mobility fundamentals won’t shift dramatically,” said Prashant Yadav, Partner & Technology Lead at Amrop India.
 
He added that restricting visas won’t solve the US talent shortage. “The scarcity of technically skilled professionals in the US will persist. With high visa costs and evolving immigration rules, companies are likely to increase offshoring to optimise costs and maintain delivery capacity,” Yadav said.
 
While the industry has greeted President Trump’s remarks with cautious optimism, experts agree that long-term confidence will depend on whether Washington translates rhetoric into policy reforms benefiting both American firms and global talent.

Topics : Donald Trump World News H-1B US US immigration

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 8:52 PM IST

