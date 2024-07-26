'Say goodbye to 9-to-5 jobs': LinkedIn co-founder latest prediction on AI

LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman has predicted that the conventional 9-to-5 job will be obsolete by 2034. (Photo: X@nealtaparia)

Picture this: It’s 2034, and the traditional 9-to-5 job is a relic of the past, much like dial-up internet or the fax machine. According to LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, this is not a futuristic fantasy but an imminent reality. Hoffman has predicted that the conventional 9-to-5 job will be obsolete by 2034.

In a viral video clip, Hoffman forecasts a paradigm shift in the workforce landscape, driven by the relentless advance of artificial intelligence (AI). He suggests that the gig economy will burgeon, fundamentally altering how people work. Unlike traditional employment, workers will juggle multiple contracts across various sectors simultaneously, embracing roles in a more flexible, albeit less secure, manner. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

This shift heralds both challenges and opportunities, he added. On one hand, the erosion of job security is a concern; on the other, the promise of greater flexibility and a plethora of options could redefine job satisfaction. Hoffman’s predictions are based on the growing trend of gig work, propelled by technological advancements and the pervasive influence of social media.

Talking about the impact of AI on the hospitality sector in particular, Hoffman said, “AI is already being integrated into restaurants and hospitality and will continue to be. However, the experience of sharing a meal together, which is fundamentally human and significant, will remain central.”

