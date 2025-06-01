Sunday, June 01, 2025 | 04:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
CII's new leadership takes charge with EY's Rajiv Memani at the helm

CII's new leadership takes charge with EY's Rajiv Memani at the helm

The newly constituted National Council of the Confederation of Indian Industry at a meeting elected its new office bearers for the year 2025-26, CII said

Rajiv Memani, chairperson of EY India

BS Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2025 | 4:25 PM IST

EY India chairman and chief executive officer Rajiv Memani assumed office as the president of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) for 2025–26, taking over from former president of the industry chamber, ITC chairman and managing director Sanjiv Puri, a press statement by CII said on Sunday.
 
“The newly constituted National Council of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) at a meeting elected its new office bearers for the year 2025–26,” CII said.
 
A member of the EY Global Executive Board as chair of its Growth Markets Council, Memani is an advisor to large Indian companies, private equity funds and multinational organisations, principally advising them on building confidence, mergers and acquisitions, technology, and smart capital allocation strategies. Memani is also a chartered accountant and holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi University.
   
CII, in its press statement, said that Memani has been a member of several high-powered Government of India committees, including the Ministry of Finance task force that drafted a new Direct Tax Code in 2019. 

Suchitra K Ella, co-founder and managing director, Bharat Biotech International Limited, took over as CII vice president, and R Mukundan, managing director and chief executive officer of Tata Chemicals Limited, as CII president-designate for 2025–26.
 
Memani had held the position of CII president-designate for the year 2024–25 and vice president for the year 2023–24.
 
An alumnus of IIT Roorkee and Harvard Business School, Mukundan, during his 33-year career with the Tata Group, has held various responsibilities across the chemical, automotive and hospitality sectors of the group.
 
Ella, a Padma Bhushan awardee and instrumental in founding Bharat Biotech in 1996, has also co-founded several companies in veterinary sciences, agri-biotech parks and food processing, including a pre-clinical toxicology and research institute.

Topics : CII Confederation of Indian Industry

First Published: Jun 01 2025 | 4:25 PM IST

