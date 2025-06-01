Sunday, June 01, 2025 | 12:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Indian companies struggle to offer clarity, guidance on GenAI use: Report

Indian companies struggle to offer clarity, guidance on GenAI use: Report

Forty-two per cent of professionals in India view GenAI as a threat to job security, while the number inches up to 44 per cent when it comes to middle-level management

AI

The disconnect between GenAI rollout and employee confidence has broader implications. Image: Shutterstock

Avik Das Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2025 | 12:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Enterprises across business verticals in India are struggling to provide the structure, access, and clarity needed to support the use of generative AI (GenAI) at workplaces, according to a report by recruitment firm Michael Page India.
 
About 3,000 professionals across various experience levels were surveyed in the country in the report titled ‘Talent Trends India 2025’, which pointed out that despite growing access to GenAI tools, many professionals remain unsure how these technologies will shape their careers.
 
“The disconnect between GenAI rollout and employee confidence has broader implications. When individuals cannot see how emerging technologies support their future, hesitation grows, and engagement can decline. In a GenAI-enabled workplace, clarity isn’t just a support function – it’s essential to building trust and retaining talent in times of rapid change,” the report said.
   
Forty-two per cent of professionals in India view GenAI as a threat to job security as deeper concerns surface regarding its use and implications, while the number inches up to 44 per cent when it comes to middle-level management. The top management, with 30 per cent, feels the least threatened. Sixty per cent of those surveyed believe it will impact their long-term career path, the report found.
 
This uncertainty points to a broader readiness gap, one not just about technical skills, but about trust, guidance, and future alignment. Many employees may not be resistant to GenAI, but without clear direction, they feel under-equipped to make the most of it.

Technology, artificial intelligence, Talent management, Hiring

Microsoft-Yotta partner to bring Azure AI to Shakti Cloud for IndiaAI

 
According to the report, employee sentiment on GenAI preparedness is mixed even as 80 per cent of professionals have access to employer-provided GenAI tools. Thirty-one per cent say their employer is preparing them very well, 22 per cent feel fairly well supported, and 16 per cent each describe the support as average and unprepared.
 
Besides clarity on the use of GenAI tools, some of the other questions that employees are asking include queries on salary and career expectations, work arrangement policy, transparent company culture, and approach to inclusivity.
 
“Candidates are becoming increasingly focused on transparency and alignment with their personal and professional goals. They are seeking employers who offer clarity – not only on salary and flexibility but also on culture, values, and the responsible use of emerging technologies,” Nilay Khandelwal, senior managing director, Michael Page India and Singapore said in a statement.
 
Workplace arrangement policy, a topic that became important since the pandemic, shows signs of stabilisation as most companies adopt a hybrid policy, with 54 per cent saying they were working more days in office compared to a year earlier. Remote work changes have also remained steady (21 per cent vs 23 per cent last year), and the proportion of professionals experiencing no change in their work setup has nudged up slightly from 21 per cent to 22 per cent.
 
India leads the region in workplace trust, with 61 per cent of professionals expressing high or complete trust in their leadership, well above the APAC (57 per cent) and global (49 per cent) averages. Transparency is also a standout strength, with 65 per cent of employees rating their organisations as open and communicative, the report stated.
                 

First Published: Jun 01 2025 | 12:36 PM IST

