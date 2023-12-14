Sensex (1.22%)
70432.30 + 847.70
Nifty (1.12%)
21161.35 + 235.00
Nifty Smallcap (1.12%)
6890.05 + 76.30
Nifty Midcap (0.87%)
45336.15 + 388.85
Nifty Bank (1.58%)
47836.70 + 744.45
Heatmap

CM Kejriwal flags off 500 electric buses in Delhi taking total to 1,300

The new buses are disabled-friendly, air-conditioned, emit zero smoke and noise, and are equipped with GPS, CCTVs and panic buttons

Electric buses launched bu Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Photo: Twitter

Electric buses launched bu Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal | (Photo: Twitter)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 14 2023 | 11:34 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal flagged off 500 electric buses here on Thursday, taking the number of such buses in the national capital to 1,300.
In a post on 'X', Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said no other city in the country has so many electric buses plying.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"Delhi will now have maximum number of electric buses in the country," he said.
As many as 800 electric buses have been plying on Delhi roads since January 2022. These buses have covered a distance of more than 42 million kilometres and cut more than 34,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide so far, an official said.
By 2025, Delhi will have a total of 10,480 buses with electric ones making up 80 per cent of the fleet. This will help cut 4.67 lakh tonnes of carbon dioxide annually, according to the official.
The new buses are disabled-friendly, air-conditioned, emit zero smoke and noise, and are equipped with GPS, CCTVs and panic buttons.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

1,500 drivers write to Kailash Gahlot on Motor Vehicle Aggregator Scheme

Registration of electric vehicles restarted in Delhi: Kailash Gahlot

Delhi govt to notify Motor Vehicle scheme on Wednesday: Kailash Gahlot

Delhi govt released Rs 415 cr to NCRTC for RRTS project: Kailash Gahlot

Rajasthan elections: BJP suspends Kailash Meghwal over corruption claims

Nasdaq hit by system error affecting thousands of trades, nixing some

Tiruppur's sustainable fashion materials gain traction in global market

Amendments to SEZ Act to spur commercial office space leasing: CRISIL

Enough jobs exist for smart people: Info Edge's Sanjeev Bikhchandani

Tamil Nadu software exports hit $4.8 bn, top among all states: Minister

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Delhi government Electric bus

First Published: Dec 14 2023 | 11:34 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualitySecurity Breach in ParliamentGold Silver Price Today2001 Parliament attackUPSC CMS Exam 2023MyntraBudget 2024

Companies

Foxconn set to open its first iPhone assembly plant in Bengaluru in AprilVedanta Resources secures debt refinancing worth $1.25 billion: Report

Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro to get on-device AI for live translation: ReportWhatsApp rolls out feature to pin messages within one-on-one, group chats

India News

Delhi AQI: Air quality in several parts of Delhi 'very poor' on ThursdayMain conspirator somebody else in Parliament security breach: Report

Economy News

India-US relationship has moved in positive direction, says USISPF chiefHere to enhance partnership between EFTA, India: Norway's trade minister
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon