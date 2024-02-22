Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Consortium considers converting LNG tankers to floating storage in India

India LNG Transport is a collaboration between the Indian shipping company and Japanese firms Mitsui OSK Lines Ltd., Nippon Yusen KK and Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd

LNG

India is investing heavily in liquefied natural gas import infrastructure | Bloomberg Photo

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 22 2024 | 9:18 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A Japanese-Indian consortium is considering turning two LNG tankers into floating storage and regasification units to help meet growing demand in the South Asian economy, according to two people familiar with the matter.
The units, with a capacity of 138,000 cubic meters each, are currently being leased by Petronet LNG Ltd. to import the super-chilled fuel from Qatar. Since the Indian company doesn’t plan to renew the lease past 2028, the consortium — called India LNG Transport Co. — may put the vessels to use on India’s east coast after retrofitting them in South Korea, said the people, who asked not to be named as they are not authorized to speak with the media.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

A spokesperson for the Indian partner, state-owned Shipping Corp of India Ltd., didn’t reply to requests for comment.

India is investing heavily in liquefied natural gas import infrastructure to help meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s target of gas reaching 15% of the energy mix by 2030, from less than 7% now. The South Asian nation, currently the world’s fourth-largest LNG buyer, could see its imports rise to 150 million tons by 2030, a seven-fold increase from 2023, Petronet’s Chief Executive Officer Akshay Kumar Singh said in February.

India LNG Transport is a collaboration between the Indian shipping company and Japanese firms Mitsui OSK Lines Ltd., Nippon Yusen KK and Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd. 

Also Read

Govt app to allow live tracking of cargo across land, rail, sea & air

Petronet signs a new long-term agreement to source LNG from Qatar

Petronet to sign LNG deal with Qatar for supplies past 2028: Report

Petronet LNG Q2 results: Net profit rises 9%, will invest Rs 20,685 crore

Petronet Q3 results: Record profit at Rs 1,190 crore on higher capacity

Karnataka govt passes Bill to set age limit for sale of cigarettes to 21

Assam tables bill aimed at eradicating non-scientific healing practices

India amends policy, allows 100% FDI in manufacture of satellite components

What makes Indian fintech fast and furious, but also a little fraudulent?

More job recruitment under BJP than previous govts in Haryana: CM Khattar

Topics : LNG cargo LNG price India's LNG facilities Asia LNG Petronet LNG

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 22 2024 | 9:18 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayMamata BanerjeeDadasaheb Phalke Awards 2024IND vs ENG 4th TestInternational Mother Language DayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon