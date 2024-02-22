Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

More job recruitment under BJP than previous govts in Haryana: CM Khattar

During his address, Khattar took on Congress leader Raghuvir Singh Kadian who had alleged wrongdoings in government recruitment

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 22 2024 | 6:52 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said there have been more recruitment to government jobs in the past nine years under the BJP as compared to previous government's tenure, and added that selections have been transparent and based on merit.
Results for approximately 29,000 posts will be declared within the next eight days, Khattar said in the state assembly during the motion of thanks to the Haryana Governor's address.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
During his address, Khattar took on Congress leader Raghuvir Singh Kadian who had alleged wrongdoings in government recruitment.
Asking Kadian to provide proof of his allegations, the chief minister told the Congress leader that if he failed to do so then he would move a privilege motion against him.
Khattar said that the government has established Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam (HKRN) to protect the people employed on temporary jobs through contractors.
"This initiative aims to allocate outsourced jobs to the youth while ensuring additional benefits such as EPF (employees provident fund) and ESI (employees state insurance). Moreover, approximately 1,08,000 employees currently outsourced have been transitioned to the HKRN. The selection process for youth within the Nigam adheres to transparent principles," he said.
Refuting the Opposition claims that Haryana has the highest unemployment rate in the country, Khattar said they keep changing their figures.
He pointed out that the Opposition often cites data from CMIE (Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy), which initially showed 2.6 per cent unemployment in Haryana in December 2016 but later surged to 37 percent.
In October-December 2023, CMIE recorded 8.6 per cent unemployment in the state, he said. Khattar underscored the government's initiative of issuing 'Parivar Pehchan Patra' or family identity cards, where individuals had self-declared their employment status. According to this data, the unemployment rate ranges between 7.5 to 8 per cent, he said.
Khattar said over the past nine and a half years, employment opportunities have been provided to more than 30 lakh people in the private sector. The state has witnessed a consistent rise in investment, leading to the expansion of industries and subsequently, increased job opportunities for the youth.
Notably, Haryana holds the top position in per capita GST collection among major states, he added.

Also Read

Haryana CM Khattar's ancestral house in Banyani to be turned into e-library

CM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Lal Salaam Box Office Collection Day 5: Movie earnings continue to fall

More than 60,000 govt jobs in pipeline, says Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana CM Khattar announces construction of 3 Chhath Puja ghats in Panipat

INDIA bloc seals first seat-sharing agreement as SP, Congress join hands

SP, Congress announce tie-up for Lok Sabha polls in UP, Cong gets 17 seats

I-T dept has withdrawn Rs 65 cr from banks 'undemocratically', alleges Cong

Ashok Chavan's exit from Cong prompted by Adarsh scam: Sharad Pawar

Delhi CM slams BJP over SC setting aside Chandigarh mayoral poll result

On the power sector, he said the state now boasts surplus electricity, and there has been no increase in electricity tariffs over the past nine and a half years.
"Moreover, uninterrupted electricity supply is now available in 5,898 villages across the state," he said.
The Haryana government is also establishing a 800 megawatt thermal power plant in Yamunanagar, with the tendering process already underway, the chief minister added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Haryana Government Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar job sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 22 2024 | 6:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayMamata BanerjeeDadasaheb Phalke Awards 2024IND vs ENG 4th TestInternational Mother Language DayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon