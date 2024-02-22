Assam tables bill aimed at eradicating non-scientific healing practices

The Assam government tabled a new legislation 'Assam Healing (Prevention of Evil) Practices Bill, 2024' in the state assembly aimed at eradicating the non-scientific healing practices with ulterior motives for exploiting the innocent people and thereby destroying the fibre of the public health of the society.

On behalf of the Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma who also holds the Home and Political Department, Assam Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pijush Hazarika tabled the bill in the state assembly.

The proposed bill seeks to criminalise the evil practice of magical healing by any person with a sinister motive to exploit common people making a cognizable and non-bailable offence punishable with a range of imprisonment up to five years and a fine up to Rs 1 lakh or both.

The new bill aims to bring social awakening in the society and to create healthy, science-based knowledge and safe environment to protect human health against the evil and sinister practices thriving on ignorance and ill-health of people and to eradicate the non-scientific healing practices with ulterior motives for exploiting the innocent people and thereby destroying the fibre of the public health of the society.

"As per the bill, no person shall take any part in healing practices and magical healing propagation for treatment of any diseases, any disorder, or any condition relating to the health of a person (relating to human body) directly or indirectly giving false impressions of treatment to cure diseases, pain or trouble to the human health. No person shall take any part in any sort of advertisement relating to any kind of medicine, remedy, directly or indirectly relating to any false claim to cure diseases through healing practices. The commission of any act of inhuman, evil or magical healing or propagation or promotion of such practices or black magic acts by any person himself or through other person shall be an offence under the provisions of this bill and is punishable," the new bill said.

It also stated that the evil practice of magical healing by any person with a sinister motive to exploit common people is a cognizable and non-bailable offence under the said bill, and the punishment will range from imprisonment for one year which may be extended upto three years or with fine of Rs 50,000 or with both.

"Further, in case of the subsequent conviction of a person, the punishment will extend upto five years, or with fine of Rs 1 lakh or both," it added.

"There shall be vigilance officer to check such evil healing practices or magical healing. The Assam Healing (Prevention of Evil) Practices Bill, 2024 has been framed to stop the propagation of the evil practices of magical healing in the name of treatment which pose a serious problem to the health of a person both physically and mentally," the bill stated.