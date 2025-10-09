Thursday, October 09, 2025 | 07:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Consumer space hits four-year high with ₹21,200 crore in deals: Report

Consumer space hits four-year high with ₹21,200 crore in deals: Report

F&B and apparel sectors led deal activity, with private equity accounting for 99 per cent of total value in September, according to Equirus Capital's latest report

Mergers and acquisitions, M&A, deals

There were 10 mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in September, with Trident Group’s deal being the largest at Rs 248.6 crore. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 7:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sign up for the Race/Related Newsletter join a deep and provocative exploration of race identity and society with New York Times journalists. Get it sent to your inbox.
The number of deals in the consumer space reached a four-year high of 115 during the January–September period, with transactions worth over Rs 21,200 crore, according to a release by Equirus Capital.
 
F&B and apparel dominate consumer deal activity 
The food and beverage (F&B) segment and the apparel and accessories category recorded the highest share of deals during the period, at 41 per cent and 24 per cent, respectively.
 
The previous high was seen in calendar year 2022, with 100 deals.
 
There were 10 mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in September, with Trident Group’s deal being the largest at Rs 248.6 crore. The month also saw Marico acquiring a 46 per cent stake in HW Wellness Solutions for Rs 138.5 crore.
 

Also Read

Xiaomi X Pro QLED TV

Navratri sales hit decade-high as GST reforms boost festive spending

labour productivity, india growth, output per worker, economic development, workforce capability, productivity strategy, national initiatives, emerging technologies, artificial intelligence, skill development, manufacturing growth, india economy, dig

Best of BS Opinion: A sobering set of data reveals India's infirmities

GST, goods and services tax

Best of BS Opinion: GST 2.0 reforms miss underlying core principles

goods and services tax (GST) payers

Air conditioner, TV makers upbeat about sales amid signs of GST cuts

FMCG

Rural demand continued to outpace urban in April-June period: NielsenIQ

 
Private equity deals drive most of the deal value 
As many as 237 private equity (PE) deals were closed between January and September (CY2025 year-to-date). In the last month, there were seven venture capital (VC) deals and 15 PE deals.
 
The PE transactions accounted for almost 99 per cent of total deal value in September 2025, the note added.
 
“In terms of value, the PE deals were worth more than Rs 25,000 crore, with the F&B segment accounting for 49 per cent of the deals. The average deal size in September 2025 was Rs 107 crore. The KPN Fresh Farm deal accounted for a significant portion, representing around 31 per cent of total PE deal value in September 2025,” the note said.

More From This Section

Indian Railways

Upcoming railway line will help Central India's economy: Chhattisgarh CMpremium

Logistics firms

Festive demand, GST sops push truck rentals up 2% in September: Report

PM Modi in Gandhinagar

India's digital stack a ray of hope for Global South: PM Narendra Modi

India tourism trends, off-season travel India, all-season destinations India, Goa monsoon travel, year-round travel destinations, Gen Z travel India, hybrid work tourism, experiential travel India, domestic tourism growth, weekend getaways India, tra

IATO urges government to strengthen global promotion of India tourism

Cough syrup

Mohan Yadav blames Tamil Nadu for poor cooperation in cough syrup case

Topics : Private Equity Consumer demand consumer market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 7:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ2 Results TodayTATA Capital IPO AllotmentReligare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayTCS Q2 ResultKantara Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon