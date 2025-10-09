Thursday, October 09, 2025 | 06:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Mohan Yadav blames Tamil Nadu for poor cooperation in cough syrup case

Mohan Yadav blames Tamil Nadu for poor cooperation in cough syrup case

After 24 child deaths linked to toxic cough syrup, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav accuses Tamil Nadu of not cooperating in the investigation into drug safety lapses

Cough syrup

During his visit, the Chief Minister said, “The way our children suffered kidney failure and died due to poisonous cough syrup is deeply concerning. (Photo: AdobeStock)

Sandeep Kumar
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 6:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Following the tragic deaths of 24 children in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara and Betul districts due to toxic cough syrup, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visited Nagpur on Thursday. He met with hospitalised children and their families to inquire about their condition.
 
CM Yadav accuses Tamil Nadu of poor cooperation
 
During his visit, the Chief Minister said, “The way our children suffered kidney failure and died due to poisonous cough syrup is deeply concerning. Our state police have taken action in the state where the medicine was manufactured. However, it is also true that the Tamil Nadu government has not provided the level of cooperation that is expected. The Drug Controller there should have conducted a proper investigation into the substandard medicines. The responsibility lies with the states and companies where the drugs are produced. Despite this, we have taken action against the concerned officials in our own state after discrepancies were found in random samples.”
   
Sresan Pharma director arrested in Chennai
 
Govindan Ranganathan, Director of Sresan Pharma — the company that manufactured the Coldrif cough syrup linked to the deaths — has been arrested. The special investigation team (SIT) formed by the Madhya Pradesh government apprehended Ranganathan in Chennai on Wednesday night.

Chhindwara Superintendent of Police Ajay Pandey confirmed that the SIT presented Ranganathan before the Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Saidapet, Chennai. A transit remand will be sought to bring him to Chhindwara.
 
Supreme Court to hear PIL seeking probe by experts or CBI
 
The Supreme Court is expected to hear a public interest litigation (PIL) on Friday regarding the investigation. Advocate Vishal Tiwari has filed a petition requesting that the case be investigated by a committee of experts under the National Judicial Commission or by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
 
Death toll rises as investigation continues
 
Meanwhile, the death toll has risen to 24. On the night between Wednesday and Thursday, three-year-old Mayank Suryavanshi from Pachdhar village in Umreth tehsil of Chhindwara passed away during treatment. He had been admitted to Nagpur Medical College since September 25.

Topics : Cough syrup Pharma Pharma sector

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 6:35 PM IST

