Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / Consumers express concern over data breaches, says PwC India survey

Consumers express concern over data breaches, says PwC India survey

The survey also showed that only 16 per cent of consumers are aware of the DPDP Act across diverse geographies, age groups, occupational backgrounds and urban-rural divides

Cyberattacks in India have tripled in the last three years.

The survey also found that 56 per cent of consumers are not aware of their rights related to personal data and 69 per cent are not aware of their rights to take back their consent.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2024 | 5:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Consumers are worried about data breaches, and a large number of them are not aware of their rights related to personal data,
according to a PwC India survey.

The PwC Survey on Data Privacy offers vital insights from 3,233 consumers and 186 organisations across India, exploring the awareness and implementation gaps concerning the Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDPA), the consultancy firm said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

As per the survey report titled 'How aware and prepared are Indian consumers and businesses to navigate the new era of digital privacy?? A survey of India's data privacy landscape', 42 per cent of consumers are not sure if they will continue using the services of a company post a data breach.

 

"This rate is higher in Tier-1 cities at 46 per cent. Although 52 per cent of organisations are planning additional security controls around personal data, technology alone won't solve the compliance issue," PwC India said.

The survey also showed that only 16 per cent of consumers are aware of the DPDP Act across diverse geographies, age groups, occupational backgrounds and urban-rural divides.

Sivarama Krishnan, Partner & Leader Risk Consulting, PwC India and Leader of APAC Cyber Security and Privacy, PwC opined that the DPDP Act 2023 will play a critical role as India transitions to a high-growth digital economy.

More From This Section

travel tourism passenger air travel flight

Germany expects 10% rise in Indian tourist arrivals in 2025: GNTB

Amit Shah, Home Minister

65 mn rural families involved in dairying need to be in co-op sector: Shah

Airport , Microsoft outage, Microsoft error

Bomb threat on 54 more flights; tally reaches 140 in just over a week

placement jobs employment

Around 40% blue-collar workers actively looking for job change: Report

airline flight aviation

All security protocols followed when flights receive bomb threats: Airlines

"Our engagement with over 3,000 consumers across the country and with around 200 corporates reveals a significant gap in the understanding of the basic tenets of privacy among all," Krishnan said.

The survey also found that 56 per cent of consumers are not aware of their rights related to personal data and 69 per cent are not aware of their rights to take back their consent.

Anirban Sengupta, Leader and Partner, Business and Technology Risk, PwC India said that in India, sectors that are regulated and direct-to-consumer show maturity in privacy mechanisms yet, express concerns about data privacy laws and enforcement.

"The need of the hour is a cultural shift towards prioritising data privacy, necessitating active participation from both businesses and consumers to foster a privacy-conscious environment," Sengupta added.

PwC India said the survey also throws light on the urgent need for e-commerce, social media and technology sector to focus on educating the age group of 18-30 years on digital privacy, consent management, protection of personal information and consequences of data sharing without thought.

PwC is a network of firms in 152 countries providing assurance, advisory and tax services.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

The data breach of Star Health and Allied Insurance is a “huge problem” if sensitive information of about 31 million customers, reportedly amounting to 7.24 terabytes, is offered for sale, industry experts have warned, saying that the gravity of the

Hacker builds website to leak insurer Star Health's data days after lawsuit

data privacy

Over 60% companies in India follow problematic data practices: Study

cyber fraud

Data breach cost for Indian organisations up 39% since 2020: IBM report

Credit card, security, cyber security

Average cost of data breaches in India hits $2.18 million: RBI report

cyber fraud

India's average data breach costs hit $2.18 mn in 2023, up 28% since 2020

Topics : Data breach PwC India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 22 2024 | 5:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon