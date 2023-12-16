Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Delhi govt working on cabinet note for MoU with NCRTC for 2 RRTS corridors

Supreme Court in its order on August 5, 2019, directed the Delhi government to make contributions from its own funds saying the ECC fund could not be used for that purpose

A first look of the RRTS train unveiled by Durga Shanker Mishra, Secretary, Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs (MoHUA), in New Delhi on Friday.

The government has also made an additional provision of Rs 494.99 crore in the revised estimates of its budget for 2023-24 towards RRTS corridors

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2023 | 9:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Arvind Kejriwal government is working on a cabinet note to strike an understanding with the NCRTC for the construction of Delhi-Alwar and Delhi-Panipat Rapid Rail Transit System, or RRTS, corridors, officials said on Saturday.
The Transport department of Delhi government has floated a draft cabinet note for an amendment to the Delhi-Shahjahanpur-Neemrana-Behror, or Delhi-SNB, corridor a stretch of Alwar corridor - seeking comments from Planning, Law, and Finance departments, said a senior government officer.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The signing of an MoU with the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) on the two corridors can be taken up after the projects are approved by the Cabinet, he said.
BJP MLA Vijender Gupta had on Friday raised the issue of Delhi-Panipat and Delhi-Alwar projects in the winter session of Delhi Assembly, and accused the AAP government of making excuses to obstruct these projects.
Gupta had also in October written to the Lt Governor raising the matter.
In reply to Gupta's letter, the Transport department said that the implementation of Delhi-Gurgaon-SNB corridor was approved by the Cabinet in 2019 with the Delhi government's share towards the project to be met from the Environment Compensation Charge (ECC) fund.
However, the Supreme Court in its order on August 5, 2019, directed the Delhi government to make contributions from its own funds saying the ECC fund could not be used for that purpose.
The Transport department then informed the NCRTC that it would not be able to make any financial contribution towards the Delhi-Panipat RRTS project due to a depleted coffer owing to the COVID pandemic.
However, the government expressed its willingness to grant an in-principle/administrative approval for Delhi-Panipat RRTS project, provided its share of contribution was met by the Centre.
In July this year, Delhi government nevertheless conveyed to the Supreme Court its consent to make payment in instalments spread over a period of six years towards the Delhi-Alwar and Delhi-Panipat RRTS corridors.
Officials said, as per the payment schedule, the city government has to pay Rs 6,199 crore over a six-year period for three RRTS projects, including Delhi-Meerut corridor. It has paid Rs 1,180 crore towards its share so far.

Also Read

Delhi govt released Rs 415 cr to NCRTC for RRTS project: Kailash Gahlot

Delhi to create separate budget head for funds to NCRTC for RRTS project

Tunnelling in Meerut completed for Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS: NCRTC

Delhi-Meerut RRTS: Section from Sahibabad to Duhai Depot starts this month

77% of Rs 2,000 notes returned by users to banks as of June 30: FinMin

Genrobotics chosen among top three Indian startups at global AI summit

Germany-based KfW Development Bank to fund Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project

13 states, UTs among achievers in logistics performance index: DPIIT report

21 companies bid for Centre's incentives to manufacture electrolysers

Vistara inducts 50th Airbus A320 neo plane in its fleet of 66 aircraft

The government has also made an additional provision of Rs 494.99 crore in the revised estimates of its budget for 2023-24 towards RRTS corridors.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Delhi government AAP government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 16 2023 | 9:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityCBSE Board exam 2024Gold Silver Price TodayHero MotoCorp | Ather EnergyUPSC CMS Exam 2023Shreyas Talpade Heart AttackBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon