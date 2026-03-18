Delhi HC denies Peru sole rights over 'PISCO', backs dual GI tag with Chile

In a ruling to raise the ‘spirits’ of both Peru and Chile, a Division Bench of the Delhi High Court on Wednesday ruled that both countries can lay claim to the famed grape-based liquor ‘PISCO’ so long as consumers are not left guessing its origin. Underscoring the fine balance between trademark exclusivity and fair recognition of competing geographical claims, the court refused to grant Peru sole ownership of the name “PISCO”, effectively affirming that both Peru and Chile can lay claim to the drink.

A Division Bench comprising Justices C Hari Shankar and Om Prakash Shukla upheld an earlier decision that had denied Peru exclusive rights over the term. The Court made it clear that the spirit cannot travel under a single national identity, and bottles must now carry clear geographical qualifiers. While Peru will market its product as “Peruvian PISCO”, Chile’s entitlement to label its spirit as “Chilean PISCO” remains intact.

The Bench noted that both countries had demonstrated longstanding and legitimate use of the mark in relation to alcoholic beverages. It further held that statutory provisions under Indian law, particularly the bar contained in Section 9A, prevent the grant of an unqualified geographical indication in such circumstances.

Section 9 of the Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) Act, 1999, prohibits the registration of specific geographical indications (GIs). Key grounds for refusal include GIs that confuse, violate laws, contain indecent matter, or injure religious sensitivities. It also bars generic names and misleading geographical representations.

“Both Peru and Chile had established use of the mark ‘PISCO’ for alcoholic beverages. Section 9A is a bar to the grant of a standalone Pisco GI to Peru,” the Bench held.

The dispute has its roots in a two-decade-long tussle. Peru first approached Indian authorities in 2005 seeking GI protection for “PISCO”. Chilean producers swiftly objected, asserting that the term had long been associated with their own grape distillates.

In 2009, the GI Registrar struck a middle path by allowing Peru’s application but insisting on the prefix “Peruvian” to distinguish it. However, that safeguard was later removed by the now-defunct Intellectual Property Appellate Board (IPAB), which granted Peru broader rights in 2018, triggering fresh litigation.

Revisiting the issue, a single-judge Bench in July 2025 restored the balance. It characterised “PISCO” as a classic case of homonymous geographical indications, identical names used for products originating from different regions, each with distinct production techniques and characteristics.

The Court observed that both Chilean and Peruvian variants enjoy global recognition, even as they differ in composition and method of manufacture.

Drawing on the Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) Act, 1999, as well as India’s commitments under the TRIPS (Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights) framework, the single judge held that such overlapping claims are legally permissible, provided adequate differentiation prevents consumer confusion. It accordingly directed that Peru’s registration be modified to “Peruvian PISCO” and that Chile’s application for “Chilean PISCO” be processed.

Peru’s diplomatic mission challenged this ruling soon after. With Wednesday’s verdict, the Division Bench has now closed that chapter, cementing a dual-identity regime for PISCO in India’s GI landscape.