Tuesday, July 08, 2025 | 07:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Delhi High Court grants interim protection to LNG terminal operators

Delhi High Court grants interim protection to LNG terminal operators

Court grants interim relief to LNG operators challenging new registration norms under PNGRB's 2025 regulations

Delhi HC

The division bench of the court observed that, for now, the petitioners are not required to seek registration under the challenged regulations and ordered that no coercive steps shall be taken against the petitioners.

Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 7:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi High Court has granted interim protection to Petronet LNG Limited (PLL) and GSPC LNG Limited (GLL) from coercive action under the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board’s (PNGRB) Registration Regulations, 2025.
 
Last month, the PNGRB introduced regulations mandating that companies intending to either set up a new LNG terminal or expand existing capacity must register with the regulator. The regulator will issue a registration certificate only after reviewing their detailed feasibility report, business plan, and evacuation strategy, as mandated in the new regulations.
 
The regulations, which were challenged by PLL and GLL, were notified on May 8, 2025, and are effective from May 13, 2025. They require the registration of all entities establishing or operating LNG terminals across India, including facilities in Dahej, Mundra (Gujarat), and other locations. 
   
PLL and GLL have also challenged the PNGRB (Eligibility Conditions for Registration of Liquefied Natural Gas Terminal) Rules, 2012. The petitioners argued that the Rules and Regulations unlawfully equate registered LNG terminals to common carrier infrastructure, a classification not envisioned under the parent statute, the PNGRB Act, 2006. The petitioners also argued that the requirement under the new regulations to disclose confidential information goes beyond the scope of the parent Act.
 
The division bench of the court observed that, for now, the petitioners are not required to seek registration under the challenged regulations and ordered that no coercive steps shall be taken against the petitioners for non-registration or non-submission of information under the 2025 Regulations. The issue of whether 'confidential' information can be sought by the PNGRB will be decided later by the court.

More From This Section

X, Twitter

X and IT ministry clash over blocking of Reuters accounts in India

hospitality sector, hotels

Ventive and Marriott expand partnership to add 6 new hotels by 2030

Premiumreal estate construction building

Realty market saw land deals worth ₹31k crore in H1 2025: Anarock

PremiumRudra Chatterjee, managing director, Luxmi Group

Luxmi Group, owner of Makaibari, ups branded play with British buyout

PremiumSuhora Technologies

Suhora, OSK partner to put India on hyperspectral map, tackle key issues

Topics : Delhi High Court Petronet LNG GSPC

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 7:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksBharat Bandh Tomorrow Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025OnePlus Nore 5 Series To LaunchUAE Golden VisaBharat BandhTCS Q1 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon