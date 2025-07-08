Tuesday, July 08, 2025 | 07:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ventive and Marriott expand partnership to add 6 new hotels by 2030

Ventive and Marriott expand partnership to add 6 new hotels by 2030

Ventive Hospitality and Marriott International expand their partnership to develop six hotels in India by 2030, adding more than 1,400 rooms across key cities

Two of these hotels—the 161-room Varanasi Marriott Hotel and the 200-room Courtyard by Marriott at Mundra—are being developed by Ventive Hospitality and its subsidiaries

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 7:04 PM IST

The hospitality division of Panchshil Realty, Ventive Hospitality, on Tuesday announced the expansion of its partnership with international hospitality chain Marriott to build six new hotels in India by 2030.
 
The Blackstone-backed company, which listed on the bourses in December last year, is signing management contracts for upper upscale and upscale hotels in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, Mundra in Gujarat, and Pune and Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra.
 
This will add over 1,400 branded rooms to the country. According to hospitality consultancy firms Hotelivate and Horwath, the branded hotel room count in India is expected to grow to 300,000 by 2030.
   
Two of these hotels—the 161-room Varanasi Marriott Hotel and the 200-room Courtyard by Marriott at Mundra—are being developed by Ventive Hospitality and its subsidiaries.
 
Meanwhile, the proposed 450-room JW Marriott and the 200-room Moxy in Navi Mumbai, as well as the 264-room Moxy Wakad and 200-room Moxy Kharadi in Pune, are being developed by the promoter group companies on Right of First Offer (ROFO).

These properties will later be transferred to the company under a suitable arrangement that maximizes value for all stakeholders equitably. 
 
The American hospitality chain currently operates over 155 hotels and more than 29,000 rooms across more than 40 Indian cities.
 
Earlier this year, Anthony Capuano, President and CEO of Marriott International, had stated that he expects India to become Marriott’s third-largest market within five years, as the country’s travel and hospitality sector continues to witness strong growth.
 
"We will continue the momentum we enjoy in the upper, upscale, and luxury segments. We will also look at the lower end of the chain scales and create more opportunities for the value-conscious inbound international traveller and the domestic traveller," he had added.
 
"We're excited to begin FY2026 on a strong note, particularly as it is our first financial year post-listing. This partnership not only strengthens our two-decade-long relationship with Marriott International but also marks a pivotal moment in our journey to redefine India's hospitality sector," said Atul Chordia, Chairman and Executive Director of Ventive Hospitality, in a release.
 
"By leveraging Marriott's global expertise and our deep real estate knowledge, we aim to create distinctive destinations that elevate guest experiences for both business and leisure travelers, driving growth in the luxury and upper-upscale segments and expanding our footprint beyond Pune, Bengaluru, and the Maldives. This collaboration underscores our commitment to aggressive growth while maintaining prudent leverage," he added.
 

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 7:04 PM IST

